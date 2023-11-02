Billy Joel will conclude his remarkable and record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden next year. On July 25, 2024 the renowned “Piano Man” will take the stage for the 150th and final time.

As the final chapter of Billy Joel’s MSG residency draws to an end, Tickets for Joel’s last MSG show will go on sale Friday, November 10.

However, before the final curtain descends on his historic residency, Joel has lined-up a number of shows with co-headliners. He will share the stage with legendary artist Stevie Nicks at his November 10 show at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, his December 8 show at Chase Field in Phoenix, and his March 9 show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Joel is also set to perform with Sting for two gigs – one at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and the other at Petco Park in San Diego.

A complete list of Billy Joel’s 2023 – 2024 tour dates can be found below:

Billy Joel 2023-2024 Tour Dates

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

11/22 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

12/08 – Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field

12/19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

12/31 – Long Island, NY | UBS Arena at Belmont Park

01/11 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

02/24 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

02/09 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

03/09 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

03/28 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

04/13 – San Diego, CA | Petco Park

04/26 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

05/09 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

06/08 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

07/25 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Last Updated on November 2, 2023