Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks Plan Co-Headlining Mini-Tour

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced plans to share a stage three stadiums in 2023, a first-time collaboration between the singer/songwriter legends. The...

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced plans to share a stage three stadiums in 2023, a first-time collaboration between the singer/songwriter legends. The shows will take place over the span of three months in the spring, scheduled for SoFi Stadium in March, AT&T Stadium in April, and Nissan Stadium in May.

“Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023,” Nicks shared on her Instagram page, alongside a graphic and followed by the trio of planned dates. Joel shared the same graphic via his social media pages, indicating the shows would be featuring “Two Icons! One Night!”

JUST ANNOUNCED: Two Icons, One Night Only – @BillyJoel & @StevieNicks live at #SoFiStadium on Friday, March 10, 2023! Tickets on-sale Friday, November 11 at 10:00 AM. Sign up here to become a SoFi Stadium Insider and get venue presale access: https://t.co/V4iPHAgs2z pic.twitter.com/dzUnvBtCII — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) November 3, 2022

The AT&T Stadium show was announced first, scheduled for April 8 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The shows at SoFi Stadium on March 10 and Nissan Stadium on May 19 were announced a day later, on Thursday. It is unclear whether or not any further shows are yet to be announced from the duo, who have maintained enormous fan bases since their metoric rises in the 1970s. Nicks has a relatively clear schedule, with only the three Joel performances on her upcoming performance schedule. Joel maintains a fairly busy performance calendar, with one or two shows most months between now and the summer of 2023.

Tickets to all three stadium shows are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. Prior to that, presales will be available for stadium groups, fan groups, and through promoter Live Nation.

The full upcoming touring schedule for both performers, and links to ticket websites for both, are included below:

Billy Joel Upcoming Concerts

November 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 23 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

December 3 – Auckland, NZ | Eden Park

December 10 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Ground

December 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

January 13, 2023 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

January 27, 2023 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

February 14, 2023 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

March 10, 2023 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

March 26, 2023 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

April 8, 2023 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

May 19, 2023 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

July 7, 2023 – UK, London | Hyde Park, British Summer Time (BST) Festival

Stevie Nicks Upcoming Tour Dates

November 5 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion

March 10 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium (with Billy Joel)

April 8 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium (with Billy Joel)

May 19 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium (with Billy Joel)

