‘Boop! The Musical’ to Close on Broadway July 13

“Boop! The Musical” will end its Broadway run on July 13 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The production will close after 25 preview performances and 112 regular performances.

The musical, featuring music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin, opened on April 5. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, “Boop!” brought the classic cartoon character Betty Boop to the Broadway stage in a new story that follows her journey from a black-and-white animated world into modern-day New York City.

The show was nominated for two Tony Awards this season, including Best Choreography for Mitchell and Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Jasmine Amy Rogers in the title role. However, the production left the ceremony without any wins. In the weeks since the Tony Awards, several other shows have announced early closings, including “Real Women Have Curves,” “SMASH,” and “Dead Outlaw.”

| RELATED: Broadway’s ‘Dead Outlaw’ Announces Final Performance Date |

In addition to Rogers, the principal cast includes Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as the puppeteer for Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte.

| RELATED: Broadway’s ‘Smash’ Announces Early Closing at Imperial Theatre |

The production’s creative team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Finn Ross, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed and makeup designer Michael Clifton.

Other team members include illusion designer Skylar Fox, marionette designer The Huber Marionettes, music supervisor and arranger Daryl Waters, music director Rick Fox, orchestrator Doug Besterman, and dance music arranger Zane Mark. Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua serve as associate choreographers, and DB Bonds is associate director.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official Broadway “Boop! The Musical” website.