Broadway’s ‘Smash’ Announces Early Closing at Imperial Theatre

“Smash,” the Broadway musical based on the NBC television series of the same name, will end its run later this month.

The production will play its final performance on June 22 at the Imperial Theatre. The musical officially opened on April 10 following 32 preview performances. By closing night, “Smash” will have played 84 regular performances.

The show arrived on Broadway with anticipation from fans of the television series, which aired for two seasons on NBC. Despite early enthusiasm, the production struggled at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics.

At the 2025 Tony Awards, “Smash” earned two nominations but did not win in either category. The musical failed to build momentum following the awards, and weekly grosses remained below expectations.

The production features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television series. Several of those numbers were carried over for the stage production, alongside new material. The book was written by Rick Elice and Bob Martin.

Robyn Hurder and Caroline Bowman lead the Broadway cast as Ivy Lynn and Karen. The company also includes Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, and Nicholas Matos.

The creative team is led by director Susan Stroman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse. Scenic design is by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Alejo Vietti, lighting by Ken Billington, and sound design by Brian Ronan. Projections are designed by S. Katy Tucker, with orchestrations by Doug Besterman and musical supervision by Stephen Oremus.

“Smash” is produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, Steven Spielberg, and Jennifer Hudson.

For additional information and remaining ticket availability, theatergoers can visit SmashBroadway.com.