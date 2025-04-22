‘Life and Trust’ Abruptly Closes Off-Broadway

Emursive’s Off-Broadway production “Life and Trust” ended its theatrical run on April 19, with no prior public indication that the closure was imminent.

The show’s website now confirms the closure, stating, “the theatrical run of Life and Trust officially came to an end on April 19, 2025.”

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the thousands of audience members who stepped into our world, and to the extraordinary cast, crew, and creative team who brought this production to life,” the message continues. “Your passion, talent, and belief in the magic of live performance made this ambitious journey possible.”

The immersive experience notified ticket holders via email that their performances were canceled and refunds would be issued due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Created by the minds behind “Sleep No More,” “Life and Trust” offered a reimagining of the Faustian legend. Set on the eve of the 1929 stock market crash, the production immersed audiences in a multi-sensory environment that blurred the lines between theater, dance, and historical fiction. “Life and Trust” began previews on June 20, 2024, and officially opened to the public on August 1.

The production was penned by Jon Ronson, with direction by Teddy Bergman. Gabriel Hainer Evansohn served as both experience director and scenic designer, with a co-direction and choreographic collaboration from Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

Other creative team members included movement director Stefanie Batten Bland and associate directors and choreographers Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree, and Emily Terndrup.

No further details have been shared about the reason behind the early closure of “Life and Trust.”