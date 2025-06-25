Jinkx Monsoon to Join Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ This August

Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” has announced that Jinkx Monsoon will take over the show’s leading role later this summer.

The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner is scheduled to begin performances at the Lyceum Theatre on August 4 and continue through September 27. She will replace Tituss Burgess, whose six-week engagement in the production runs from June 23 to August 2.

Written by Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!” opened on Broadway July 11, 2024, following a sold-out, multi-extended Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The play, which reimagines Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks before President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, has extended multiple times and is currently scheduled to run through January 4, 2026.

Escola, who wrote the play and earned a Tony Award for their performance as Mary, will play their final show on June 21. Burgess will then take over for a limited engagement before Monsoon steps in.

“Now—I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Cole Escola is the funniest person alive. “Oh, Mary! is one of the best, funniest, most energizing things I’ve seen in my life.”

“To be invited to live in this playground for a time is not only an honor and a privilege, but a lovely chance to showcase the writing talents of one friend, the directorial talents of another, and everything else that comes with this singular production,” Monsoon continued. “Happy to trade in one pair of bloomers for another.”

The current cast features Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. All four are set to remain with the production through August 2.

For ticket information and show details, theatergoers can visit OhMaryPlay.com.