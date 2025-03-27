Country Calling Festival Announces Headliners Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn

Country Calling Festival 2025 is set to take over the Ocean City Boardwalk from October 3 to 5, bringing a lineup of country artists to the Maryland coast.

The three-day festival, taking place at the Ocean City Inlet Beach, will feature performances across three stages, with more than 35 artists set to perform. Headlining this year’s festival are country superstars Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Brooks & Dunn.

Other notable artists set to take the stage are Zach Top, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Koe Wetzel, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, Gary Allan, Gavin Adcock, Tyler Hubbard, Tucker Wetmore, Wynonna Judd, Chase Rice, and LeAnn Rimes, among others.

Presale access begins on Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. ET. If tickets remain, a general on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. ET. Festivalgoers interested in gaining presale access can sign up for a presale code at the event’s website.

Additionally, Combs is headlining a number of festivals throughout 2025 such as Tortuga Music Festival, Stage Coach, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Boston Calling, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Meanwhile, Brooks & Dunn is set to make appearances at the inaugural Sand in My Boots festival as well as IHeartCountry and CMA Music Festival – where Bryan is also slated to perform.

For more information and the daily performance lineup, fans can visit countrycallingfestival.com.

A complete lineup for Country Calling 2025 can be found below:

