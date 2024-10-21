Morgan Wallen has unveiled the headliners for his inaugural music festival, Sand In My Boots. The event is slated to take place from May 16 to 18 on the Gulf Shores of Alabama.

Wallen’s new festival aims to embrace a wide range of genres, with Wallen handpicking artists he’s both admired and collaborated with throughout his career.

The three-day event is set to see Wallen himself headlining, along with Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and Hardy. Other notable artists include Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice and 3 Doors Down, among many others.

In a video, the country singer shared, “Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y’all. We’re heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and I’m bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 – 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned, and we’ll get you some more info soon!”

In addition to the music, Sand In My Boots is expected to deliver an immersive festival experience, with beachside stages and activities to enjoy between performances.

Tickets for the Sand In My Boots festival are set to go on sale Friday, October 25, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

A complete lineup and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

