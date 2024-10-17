Morgan Wallen is getting ready to host his debut festival, “Sand in My Boots,” in Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 16 to 18.

Set on the site of the Hangout Music Festival, this three-day event is set to be entirely curated by Wallen, incorporating music that has inspired him, as well as selecting his favorite artists.

In a video message, Wallen expressed his excitement.

“Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y’all,” he said. “We’re heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I’m bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 – 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned and we’ll get you some more info soon!”

Stacy Vee, EVP of Goldenvoice and producer of Stagecoach Festival spoke about working with Wallen on this project.

“Creating a festival with Morgan has been a dream come true,” Vee said in a statement. “Fans are in for one of the most eclectic and electric lineups and on-site experiences.”

Reeves Price, producer of Hangout Festival, noted the festival is “going to be something truly special, and we’re excited to celebrate it with everyone next May.”

Additional details and a complete lineup are expected to be announced soon. Fans can visit the Sand in My Boots official website to stay up-to-date on the latest news and announcements.