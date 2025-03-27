Billy Strings Expands Summer Tour with New U.S., Canadian Dates

Billy Strings has announced a new round of tour dates across the U.S. and Canada.

The bluegrass artist is adding stops in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Fargo, Bozeman, Missoula, and Vancouver.

The newly announced leg of his summer tour includes a mix of arenas and intimate venues, with notable performances at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, Minneapolis’ Target Center, and Fargo’s SCHEELS Arena.

Fans in Montana will also get their share of Strings’ signature sound, with shows scheduled at Bozeman’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and Missoula’s Adams Center. Meanwhile, Canadian audiences will have their first chance to experience the bluegrass virtuoso live when he plays back-to-back nights at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available for purchase starting March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Notably, before his newly expanded summer run, String is set to perform a three-night run at Florida’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre, two nights at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena, and a stop at Tampa’s Yuengling Center. He’ll also play three nights at Cary, North Carolina’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre and hit arenas in St. Louis, Lexington, and Grand Rapids for multiple-night engagements.

Strings is also set to take his music overseas this summer. In July, he’ll launch his first-ever headlining arena tour in Australia and New Zealand.

On top of his own headlining performances, Strings is gearing up to share the stage with country music artist Willie Nelson as part of the “Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” kicking off in May.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit billystrings.com.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Billy String Tour Dates

April 3 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 4 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 5 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 9 – Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center

April 11 – Savana, GA, Enmarket Arena

April 12 – Savannah, GA, Enmarket Arena

April 15 – Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

April 17 – Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre

April 18 – Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre

April 19 – Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre

May 13 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival)

May 15 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival)

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl (Outlaw Music Festival)

May 18 – Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival)

May 20 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

May 22 – Spokane, WA, ONE Spokane Stadium Outlaw Music Festival)

May 24 – Ridgefield, WA, Cascades Amphitheater

May 25 – George, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival)

May 30 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

May 31 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

June 6 – Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

June 7 – Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

June 11 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

June 13 – St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Arena

June 14 – St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Arena

June 20 – Lexington, KY. Rupp Arena

June 21 – Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

July 15 – Melbourne, Australia, Margaret Court Arena

July 17 – Sydney, Australia, ICC Sydney Theatre

July 19 – Brisbane City, Australia, Riverstage

July 22 – Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

Aug. 8 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

Aug. 12 – Fargo, ND, SCHEELS Arena

Aug. 15 – Bozeman, MT, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Aug. 16 – Missoula, MT, Adams Center

Aug. 19 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore BallroomAug. 20 –Vancouver, BC. Commodore Ballroom