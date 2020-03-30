SoFi Stadium Construction Ongoing After Worker Contracts COVID-19

The new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, is currently under construction, and although a worker tested positive...

The new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, is currently under construction, and although a worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on site, and a spokesman for the construction firm told USA Today Sports that construction will still continue as planned.

According to Chris McFadden, the vice president of communications for Turner Construction Company, the worker was assigned to an isolated area outside the building and had not at any time entered the building or used any of its common areas, USA Today reports. All equipment that the worker used is being disinfected and other workers who were in contact with the infected individual are being contacted, McFadden said.

“First and most importantly, the worker is doing well, receiving care and is recovering,” McFadden told USA Today. “The safety of the people on site and in our community remains our top priority.”

SoFi Stadium, which is set to open on July 25 and cost more than $2 billion, will hold 70,000 seats.

Last week, a similar situation happened at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, which is currently under construction and set to be the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Although a worker tested positive for coronavirus, the stadium’s construction venture Mortenson/McCarthey announced that the project would not be delayed. The individual is self-isolating and the area where the worker was assigned, as well as the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized.