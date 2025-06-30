Portland WNBA Team Surpasses 10,000 Season Ticket Deposits

Portland’s new WNBA franchise has passed 10,000 season ticket deposits ahead of its inaugural season.

Lisa Bhathal Merage, co-owner and governor of the Portland WNBA franchise, said the response from fans has been significant. “Something truly groundbreaking is happening in Portland,” she said in a statement.

“The energy and support pouring in from this community are unmatched. Portland is proving that when a city commits to women’s sports, the results aren’t just impressive, they’re historic.”

| RELATED: Golden State Valkyries Break WNBA Record with 10,000 Season Tickets Sold |

The team is expected to announce its official name and logo on July 15. There has been speculation that the club may adopt the “Portland Fire” name, following recent trademark filings by the league. Portland’s previous WNBA team, the Fire, played from 2000 to 2002 before folding due to financial difficulties connected to its NBA affiliate, the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Moda Center will serve as the team’s home venue. The arena is currently home to the Trail Blazers. Portland will enter the WNBA alongside the newly established Toronto Tempo.

Fans interested in securing seats for the team’s debut campaign can place a $26 deposit through the WNBA’s official website. Full season ticket pricing and seat selection options will be released at a later date.