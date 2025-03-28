Golden State Valkyries Break WNBA Record with 10,000 Season Tickets Sold

The Golden State Valkyries have already cemented their place in the WNBA, setting a new league record by surpassing 10,000 season ticket sales.

The milestone makes them the first WNBA franchise to reach such a high number of season ticket holders. Even before officially joining the WNBA, the franchise saw overwhelming interest, with 22,000 deposits made last year for season tickets in anticipation of their debut.

The excitement has only grown as the team prepares for its first season, beginning on May 16 at the Chase Center, the 18,064-seat venue it shares with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

“This community has shown up, and then some, to create this milestone,” Valkyries President Jess Smith told Sportico. “This is something that we knew was possible and really just signifies the beginning of our journey in a way that will set a trajectory for the WNBA moving forward.”

The Valkyries’ entry into the league represents a significant financial investment, with the Warriors organization paying a then-record $50 million in October 2023 to secure the expansion team.

The Valkyries’ record-breaking ticket sales come at a time of rising momentum for the WNBA. The 2023 season saw the league reach its highest attendance numbers in more than two decades, with 2.35 million fans attending games, marking a 48% increase from the previous year.

Notably, the WNBA is slated to expand to 15 teams in 2026 with the addition of Toronto and Portland.