The WNBA has officially announced a new expansion team in Portland, set to begin playing in 2026. This marks the WNBA’s first team in Portland since the Portland Fire, which played from 2000 to 2002.

The announcement brings the WNBA’s total number of current and planned teams to 15. Alongside the Portland franchise, the Golden State Valkyries will begin play in 2025, followed by Toronto’s new team in 2026.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed enthusiasm about the move.

“As the WNBA builds on a season of unprecedented growth, bringing a team back to Portland is another important step forward,” Engelbert said.

“Portland has been an epicenter of the women’s sports movement and is home to a passionate community of basketball fans,” Engelbert continued. “Pairing this energy with the Bhathal family’s vision of leading top-flight professional sports teams will ensure that we deliver a premier WNBA team to the greater Portland area.”

The Bhathal family, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage as the controlling owner and WNBA governor, purchased the Portland franchise for a reported $125 million. The Bhathals also co-own the Sacramento Kings in the NBA and the Portland Thorns in the NWSL.

Though Portland was heavily favored to land a franchise, the announcement felt like a long-awaited confirmation. Last fall, talks between the WNBA and local businessman Kirk Brown fell through, leaving fans uncertain if Portland would ever secure an expansion team.

However, the tides turned after Portland’s city council approved a deal to purchase the Moda Center, where the new team will play, and to fund renovations. These renovations, estimated to cost over $61.5 million, aim to keep professional sports in Portland, including the Trail Blazers, until at least 2030. The Bhathals have also committed to building a dedicated practice facility for the new WNBA team.

The WNBA has been transparent about its plans to grow beyond 15 teams, with commissioner Engelbert hinting at adding a 16th team within the next few years. Cities like Denver, Philadelphia, Nashville, and South Florida are all in the running for the final expansion slot. Engelbert’s goal is to have the league reach 16 teams by 2026.