The WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries have achieved a new milestone by surpassing 15,000 season ticket deposits for their inaugural campaign. This number of season ticket deposits makes the Valkyries the first team in women’s sports history to reach such an accomplishment.

Set to play in San Francisco’s Chase Center starting with the 2025 season, the Valkyries mark the first WNBA expansion team since the Atlanta Dream joined the league in 2008.

The Valkyries’ journey into the WNBA was officially announced in October of last year, with an expansion fee of $50 million spread over ten years. The announcement immediately led to over 2,000 season ticket deposits within the first few hours. By April 16, the team had surpassed the 6,000 mark.

To build their roster, the Valkyries are set to participate in an expansion draft scheduled for December 2024. This draft will allow the team to select players from existing WNBA teams. Following the expansion draft, the Valkyries will take part in their first WNBA draft in 2025, where they will have the opportunity to add talent from the collegiate ranks.

Fans looking to see the Valkyries can still secure their first access to season tickets by placing a non-refundable deposit of $25.