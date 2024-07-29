Major League Soccer (MLS) has reached a new milestone this year, with 8.3 million fans attending games by midseason. This number marks the highest attendance in the league’s history at this time in the season.

“Midway through the season, MLS has achieved record attendance numbers,” read a statement from MLS. “Consumer research indicates the league’s strategy of consistent start dates and times, with the majority of games on Saturdays plus select Wednesdays, has positively impacted attendance.”

As the league approached the All-Star break, the average attendance hit an all-time high of 23,194. This surge in fan engagement has translated to a 94% average stadium capacity. Season ticket sales have also seen a boost, up by 12% compared to last year.

Furthermore, a record number of 149 matches have been sold out. and additionally, six matches this season have drawn crowds of 60,000 or more, seven matches have attracted over 50,000 fans, and 21 games have seen at least 40,000 attendees.

In addition to record attendance, MLS has set new benchmarks in sponsorship, retail, and social and digital engagement this year.

“Following a record season in 2023 that saw new highs across key business metrics, MLS’ momentum continues in 2024,” the statement continued. “Among the key drivers of the continued surge are the second season of the league’s partnership with Apple, Lionel Messi’s second year with Inter Miami, the arrival of new international stars, and the ongoing influx of dynamic young talent from MLS academies and throughout the world.”