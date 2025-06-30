‘Masquerade’ Announces New Cast Members

New cast members have been announced for “Masquerade,” a new immersive revival of “The Phantom of the Opera” set to begin previews July 31 at 218 W. 57th Street in New York City.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, the production reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical in an intimate, immersive environment.

The newly announced cast includes Hugh Panaro, who played the Phantom in over 2,000 Broadway performances, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and Jeremy Stolle, another alum of the Broadway production.

They will be joined by Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, and Bryan Hernandez-Luch. The cast also includes Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, and Riley Noland.

Rounding out the company are Charles Osborne, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

“Masquerade” is based on the original “The Phantom of the Opera,” with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Masquerade” website.