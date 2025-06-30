Ticketek Breaks Sales Record on AC/DC Australia Ticket Launch

Ticketek says it logged the biggest on-sale day in its more than 40-year history Monday, moving more than 370,000 tickets across its platform — including an eye-popping 320,000 seats for AC/DC’s just-announced 2025 Australian stadium tour.

The historic surge eclipsed the company’s previous single-day mark, set earlier this month during cricket’s Ashes ticket release, and toppled AC/DC’s own 2009 benchmark for the largest concert on-sale in the market.

“These results are a reflection of the collaboration, passion and sheer effort from every part of our business,” said Cameron Hoy, Ticketek Entertainment Group’s head of global ticketing. “I’m incredibly proud of what the team have accomplished.”

AC/DC’s five-city run is the legendary rock outfit’s first Australian trek in 10 years and follows a recently completed North American swing. Dates begin Nov. 12 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and continue to Sydney (Nov. 21), Adelaide (Nov. 30), Perth (Dec. 4) and Brisbane (Dec. 14). Fellow Australians Amyl and the Sniffers will open every show.

While AC/DC accounted for the bulk of Monday’s traffic, Ticketek also sold roughly 50,000 additional seats to events ranging from the Lightscape multimedia experience to NRL and AFL fixtures and major theatre productions.

The volume highlights Australia’s resurgent live-entertainment market, which has rebounded from pandemic-era restrictions to eclipse 2019 revenue levels, according to Live Performance Australia’s most recent figures. For Ticketek, it underscores the importance of rock-solid infrastructure capable of handling the “queue times, payment loads and customer communications that a megatour of this scale demands,” Hoy said.