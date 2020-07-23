Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled and Scaled-Down 2021 World Tour
Justin Bieber announced the dates for his 2021 World Tour, which will take place beginning in June of next year, rescheduled from 2020. The 45-date tour “has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned,” with some dates rescheduled for the same venue, but many stadiums dropped in favor of arenas. Consumers holding tickets to cancelled performances will receive a refund, with those holding tickets to rescheduled stops will “receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options.”
Supporting acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith will not be appearing on the new dates of the tour, with plans to announce the support for 2021 stops to come. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning on August 6.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Justin Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
Originally scheduled to kick off with a Seattle performance and run through the summer at a combination of stadiums and arenas, Bieber’s tour will now begin with a June 2 performance at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and run through August 15 at Sacramento’s Golden1 Center. A total of 26 original dates have been rescheduled for the same venues, with 19 new arena dates replacing stadium bookings.
Rumors of poor sales dogged the pop star throughout the early stretch of ticket sales, which may explain the downsizing of stadium dates into arenas now that the COVID-19 delay has allowed for a reset of sorts.
Justin Bieber World Tour Dates (2021)
June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 26 – Milwaukee, W @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp
June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
July 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
July 31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
August 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
