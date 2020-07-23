Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled and Scaled-Down 2021 World Tour

Justin Bieber announced the dates for his 2021 World Tour, which will take place beginning in June of next year, rescheduled from 2020. The...

Justin Bieber announced the dates for his 2021 World Tour, which will take place beginning in June of next year, rescheduled from 2020. The 45-date tour “has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned,” with some dates rescheduled for the same venue, but many stadiums dropped in favor of arenas. Consumers holding tickets to cancelled performances will receive a refund, with those holding tickets to rescheduled stops will “receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options.”

Supporting acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith will not be appearing on the new dates of the tour, with plans to announce the support for 2021 stops to come. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning on August 6.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Justin Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Originally scheduled to kick off with a Seattle performance and run through the summer at a combination of stadiums and arenas, Bieber’s tour will now begin with a June 2 performance at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and run through August 15 at Sacramento’s Golden1 Center. A total of 26 original dates have been rescheduled for the same venues, with 19 new arena dates replacing stadium bookings.

Rumors of poor sales dogged the pop star throughout the early stretch of ticket sales, which may explain the downsizing of stadium dates into arenas now that the COVID-19 delay has allowed for a reset of sorts.

Justin Bieber World Tour Dates (2021)

June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 26 – Milwaukee, W @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp

June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

July 31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

August 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center