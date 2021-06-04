Lady Gaga Pushes The Chromatica Ball Tour to Summer 2022

Many tours are being staged in 2021, but this week,Lady Gaga fans found out that hers is not among them. An email went out...

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready,” Lady Gaga said in a statement regarding the postponement. “So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”

The Chromatica Ball tour was originally announced in March of 2020, just prior to live events being halted across the globe due to the pandemic. Dates were originally going to begin with a July 24 show in Paris, France, with stops in London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and East Rutherford, New Jersey. Those dates were quickly put on pause, originally intended to be staged in 2021.

All six dates are marked as postponed to 2o22 on the singers’ website, but specific dates have not yet been announced. Her residency of performances at the Park MGM in Las Vegas has also been on hold indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Lady Gaga recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the release of her landmark single “Born This Way” as well as the upcoming film House of Gucci, which tells the story of the murder of the heir to the fashion empire, Maurizio Gucci.