Logitix Promotes Greg Nortman to President, Makes Other Executive Moves

Logitix announced the appointment of Greg Nortman as President, headlining a number of executive moves taken by the company, which also announced an extension of several key partnerships. Chris Zaber has also joined the company, taking the role of EVP of Business Development.

Logitix, which bills itself as a leader in ticket sales optimization through dynamic pricing and distribution, has been active in executive appointments in 2021 following its rebrand from prior operations as Dynasty Sports and Entertainment and Autoprocessor. It announced a new CEO, CFO, executive chair and head of engineering in late July. In addition to Northam and Zaber, Logitix also announced a series of promotions at the VP level this month, including the promotion of Jaclyn Ross (VP of Operations), Stephanie Miller (VP of List Services), and Travis Underwood (VP of Partnerships). They also hired former Nashville Predators executive Jon-Thomas Louviere as the new VP of Strategy + Innovation for Logitix.

“With these promotions and new hires, we continue to build an all-star team at Logitix,” said Logitix CEO Stuart Halberg. “We have cemented our reputation as the best partner in the business. Logitix is unmatched when it comes to optimizing rightsholders’ ticket sales, from the time the event is booked to when the buzzer buzzes and the curtain rises.”

Nortman has been with Logitix for several years, serving as Chief Strategy Officer for the company. Prior to joining the firm, he had stints as Chief Operating Officer for PrimeSport as well as at RazorGator and Ticketmaster. He is a graduate of Princeton University and has a law degree from Tulane. Zaber comes to Logitix from the New York Mets, where he served as SVP of Corporate Partnerships and Ticket Sales. Other stops in his career following his education at the University of North Carolina include the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Hawks and Thrashers, Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

On the partnership side, the company announced the renewal of its deal with the Valero Alamo Bowl, which includes it providing technological and analytics support for the San Antonio-based bowl game.

“The Valero Alamo Bowl is excited to extend our partnership with Logitix to ensure we have the most advanced analytics for our event,” said Derrick Fox, the president and CEO of the Valero Alamo Bowl. “Logitix has the knowledge and technology to help us elevate our ticketing strategy to a level of sophistication that is unmatched in the industry.”