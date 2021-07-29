Logitix Announces New CEO, CFO, Executive Chair and Engineering Heads

Logitix has announced the appointment of a new slate of corporate leadership, bringing in a CEO, CFO, Head of Engineering, and Executive Chairperson. The...

Logitix has announced the appointment of a new slate of corporate leadership, bringing in a CEO, CFO, Head of Engineering, and Executive Chairperson. The company, which recently rebranded to Logitix following operations as Dynasty Sports and Entertainment and AutoProcessor, announced the “enhancements to its leadership team” in a press release issued Thursday morning.

Stuart Halberg, who served for the previous seven years as the company’s SVP of Strategy and Analytics, has been named CEO. In his tenure at Dynasty/Logitix, Halberg has overseen data and product strategy, including the development of the company’s pricing intelligence platform.

“We have an incredible team here at Logitix and I’m thrilled to take on the role of CEO,” said Halberg. “This is an exciting time as our partners welcome fans back into venues around the world. Our industry is ready for evolution and innovation, and we look forward to bringing our platform and services to our partners.”

Logitix bills itself as a leader in the optimization of ticket sales through dynamic pricing and distribution. Since 2013, the company has partnered with 18 concerts and live event promoters, 16 NFL teams, 14 NBA teams, 19 NHL teams, 16 MLB teams, 22 NCAA entities, five primary ticket providers, and more.

A EVP for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and CEO of the Harlem Globetrotters Kurt Schneider has come on as Executive Chairperson, joining current board advisors Danielle Maged and Kraig Fox.

“With the thousands and thousands of live events we produced at WWE and the Harlem Globetrotters, I’ve seen the evolution of the ticketing industry from waiting on the box office to open to up-to-the-minute dynamic pricing across all outlets,” said Schneider. “Logitix brings an offering of unique services to benefit every ticket seller in 2021 and beyond.”

Logitix filled out its leadership as well with the hiring of Eric Ingram as CFO and Trent Stewart as Head of Engineering. Ingram has served for the past seven years as CFO at healthcare SaaS provider TractManager, while Stewart joins from Salesforce, where he worked as Director of Software Engineering for the past two years after nearly two decades at Microsoft.

“I’m confident we have the team in place at Logitix to continue driving incremental revenue for our partners while protecting their brands and strengthening the core of their business.,” said Jordan Turkewitz, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner at ZMC, the New York-based firm founded by Strauss Zelnick.

Executives Jon Katz and Greg Nortman, who led the company through its rebranding period, remain with Logitix as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively.