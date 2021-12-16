Super Bowl LVIII Headed to Las Vegas in 2024

Sin City, meet the Super Bowl. The NFL announced that Las Vegas would host the Super Bowl for the first time in 2024, setting...

Sin City, meet the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced that Las Vegas would host the Super Bowl for the first time in 2024, setting Super Bowl LVIII for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders. The game is scheduled for February 11, 2024, capping the 2023-24 season.

“The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL draft.. And now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It’s only the beginning..

“But for now … Las Vegas … The Super Bowl is coming to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World!”

Super Bowl LVIII had been initially planned for New Orleans, but had to be relocated due to a conflict with Mardi Gras. The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will instead host the Super Bowl a year later in 2025. Super Bowl LVI will take place in less than two months on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in California, with LVII scheduled for February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Since opening its doors in 2020, Allegiant Stadium has quickly become a destination for major events. It has already hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final and Pac-12 Football Championship Game in 2021, with the Las Vegas Bowl between Wisconsin and Arizona State scheduled for December 30. The NFL’s Pro Bowl will be held there in February, as well as the NFL Draft. It has also hosted major concerts including Garth Brooks and the Rolling Stones, with a weekend double-bill of Metallica and Billy Joel scheduled for February.

The series of high profile events in Las Vegas comes amid a shift on attitudes surrounding the city’s gambling industry and its relationship with professional sports. For years, professional sporting organizations shunned locating teams or championship events in the city, due to its being one of the few places to allow legal sports betting. But now Las Vegas has an NFL franchise, an NHL franchise, and a roster of other high profile events including NCAA men’s basketball tournament regionals in 2023. Meanwhile, sports betting has become increasingly accepted, with several states voting to make it legal in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that struck down a restriction on the industry outside of a small number of locations that had included Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

“They’ve obviously accepted legalized gambling, but it also says an awful lot about Las Vegas,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who attended a media conference at the stadium to make the announcement official. “I mean, Las Vegas is not only the entertainment capital, it’s a sports capital of the world. It’s becoming. We’re looking at other sports coming in here because it’s a great market.

“I mean, there’s no better venue to hold the Super Bowl than Allegiant Stadium. And hopefully it will be held here more than once. And I can’t wait for that day to come. But hopefully, the Raiders are playing in it. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in two years.”