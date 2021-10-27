Metallica, Billy Joel Plan Back-To-Back Nights at Allegiant Stadium

A pair of iconic acts will be taking the stage on back-to-back nights in Las Vegas, as Allegiant Stadium has lined up Metallica and...

A pair of iconic acts will be taking the stage on back-to-back nights in Las Vegas, as Allegiant Stadium has lined up Metallica and Billy Joel to perform on the same weekend in February. Metallica will bring its thrash-fueled metal to the stage on Friday, February 25, with Joel and his band performing on Saturday, February 26.

Tickets for both Metallica and Billy Joel at Allegiant Stadium go on sale to the general public Friday, October 29. Presales are already open for both shows – Metallica fan club members had their presale opportunity begin Tuesday, with American Express customers able to grab Billy Joel tickets as well that day. Presales for Las Vegas Raiders customers open Thursday morning, with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Allegiant Stadium mailing list presales opening later that day. All presales will be over on Thursday evening before Friday’s general sale.

The concert will be the first at Allegiant Stadium for both Billy Joel and Metallica. Metallica last performed in the city in 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. Joel’s last gig in town was also at T-Mobile, back in 2016.

Metallica will be joined by Greta Van Fleet for their concert. The band is currently celebrating its 40th year of performing, having been founded in 1981 when drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/singer James Hetfield connected in California. Multi-platinum albums from the group include Kill ’em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, … And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, Reload, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

Billy Joel is one of the most prolific recording artists in modern history, having sold more than 150 million records and charted 33 hits in the Top 40 since his first solo recording contract was signed back in 1972. Next month will see the planned resumption of his residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, which has seen a record-breaking run of sold out performances by the artist at the iconic venue.

Tickets for Billy Joel at Allegiant Stadium start at $69.50 for upper level seats (plus fees), with lower level and floor seats available in small quantities for $199 but most premium seats dynamically priced much higher as “platinum” options. Seats near the stage are currently “platinum” priced at well over $1,200 plus fees. Tickets for Metallica at Allegiant Stadium start at $79.50 each plus fees with floor standing room tickets at $175 plus fees. Lower level tickets are $149.50 plus fees.