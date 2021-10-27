Adele Announces Pair of Hyde Park Concerts in 2022

Adele will be back on stage for the first time in several years in 2022. The singer announced a pair of performances in London’s...

Adele will be back on stage for the first time in several years in 2022. The singer announced a pair of performances in London’s Hyde Park, set for July 1 and 2 of next year. With the performances set to be her first concerts since 2017, demand is expected to be very high as she returns to the stage.

“Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii♥️,” was the singular announcement posted to twitter by the singer, accompanied by a link to her website where ticket presale sign-up is hosted.

Tickets for Adele at Hyde Park are on sale this week, with general public access beginning on Saturday, October 30. There is a presale taking place prior to that for those who sign up through the singer’s website (accessible in the link in the tweet above). Links for that presale for those who are selected will be sent out on Thursday at 10 a.m. (Local UK time). There is also a presale that will be open to American Express cardmembers taking palce on October 29.

Ticket prices for Adele at Hyde Park have not yet been announced.

With her long-awaited album “30” set to be released in November, hopes are high among Adele fans that the Hyde Park shows are merely the first to be announced of a lengthy tour to come. For now, Hyde Park is the only date that has been confirmed, though the singer also has an upcoming performance set to air on CBS November 14.

The first single from the new album, titled “Easy on Me” has already smashed records, becoming the most streamed song in a single day in Spotify history, rapidly running to No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

Reaction was so strong that the singer’s website was temporarily crashed by the traffic of people rushing to search for tour information and sign up for the presale, showing that demand hasn’t dimmed for the singer during her long break.