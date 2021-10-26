WWE Wrestlemania 38 Tickets On Sale November 12

Wrestlemania 38 is set for April 2 and 3 of 2o22, and tickets to the annual WWE event go on sale November 12. The...

Wrestlemania 38 is set for April 2 and 3 of 2o22, and tickets to the annual WWE event go on sale November 12. The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas, with SeatGeek serving as the primary ticket seller.

The 2022 edition of Wrestlemania will be the first since 2019 to welcome a full capacity crowd. The 2020 event was restricted to television only due to the pandemic, while last year’s affair saw a restricted crowd of 51,350 spread over two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Expectations are that the long-running flagship pay-per-view event will see a crowd similar to the last time it was held in Texas, when a reported 101,763 fans were on hand for WrestleMania 32 in Arlington.

While tickets will be available to the general public beginning on November 12, there will also be presales available. There is an “exclusive” presale that fans can register for at this website, and there are likely others for various groups (season ticket holders at the stadium, for example). Tickets for the event will be available both for the individual nights of April 2 and April 3, as well as a two-night combined ticket.

The event will air on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

The schedule of matches for the event has not yet been announced. The WWE website indicates several personalities as “featured superstars” on the Wrestlemania page, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, United States Champion Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

Ticket prices for Wrestlemania 38 have not yet been announced.

