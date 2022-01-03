Mrs. Doubtfire Suspends Broadway Performances for Nine Weeks

Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire has announced it will be on an extended hiatus from January 10-March 14. The production is shutting down in hopes of...

Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire has announced it will be on an extended hiatus from January 10-March 14. The production is shutting down in hopes of being able to reopen once the current spike in COVID-19 cases subsides.

“Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years,” producer Kevin McCollum says. “We are doing everything in our power to keep the virus from prematurely ending our run on Broadway. By taking this break we can afford to launch an extended run starting in March.

“Finally, I would like to express my profound and unending admiration for our extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra, creative team, and entire company. They have risen to every challenge thrown at them over the last two years with a remarkable amount of resilience, good humor, grit, and love for one another. They embody the indomitable spirit of Broadway.”

Mrs. Doubtfire plans to continue to perform scheduled shows this week before closing down. According to the daily tracking website BwayToday.com, Mrs. Doubtfire is scheduled to run its planned performances on January 4-9, with a Sunday matinee to close out their current run, assuming no further COVID cases among the cast and crew put a premature halt to those plans.

Those holding tickets to shows scheduled March 15 and beyond will see their tickets honored as planned. Tickets for shows between January 10-March 14 have the option of receiving a refund or exchanging their tickets for a later date. Those who purchased from secondary marketplaces will have to contact their point of purchase to determine their options for refund or credit good towards future purchase.

Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical will be taking a hiatus from 1/10 – 3/14. We will be returning to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on 3/15! Ticket holders with performances during this time can exchange for performances after 3/15 or be refunded at their point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/9ll9AxbtIW — Doubtfire On Broadway (@DoubtfireBway) January 2, 2022

The tremendous surge of COVID cases has taken a huge toll on Broadway, due to New York City once again being the center of spiking cases. According to statistics tracked by worldometers.info, New York has seen its 7-day average of new COVID cases soar from 11,264 on December 15 to 62,226 on January 2.

The case surge has led to production halts due to cases within cast and crew groups, and slumping sales as consumers have become more skittish about attending events. In the past month, five shows – Waitress, Jagged Little Pill, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Diana, and Ain’t Too Proud – all announced they were closing.

Mrs. Doubtfire was initially plotted to open in April of 2020, bringing the 1993 hit movie starring Robin Williams to the Broadway stage. After Broadway reopened following the long COVID-19 pause in the fall of 2021, producers brought the show up at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre December 5.