K-Pop Group Itzy Plot “Checkmate” World Tour Dates

South Korean girl group ITZY will be taking their show on the road in 2022, announcing plans for their first world tour, Checkmate, last week. The tour will kick off with dates in South Korea in August, followed by a run through eight U.S. dates in the fall.

Itzy, featuring performers Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, will be making its second foray into the United States, having previously performed a showcase run in 2019. U.S tour dates in 2022 will kick off at LA’s YouTube Theater on October 26 and close with a show at New York’s Hulu Theater on November 13. In between, they will perform at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre, Dallas’ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Smart Financial Centre (Sugar Land, TX), Fox Theatre (Atlanta), Rosemont Theatre (Chicago), and MGM Music Hall (Boston). A pair of concerts in August at South Korea’s Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul will open the tour in August.

Checkmate is also the title of Itzy’s upcoming release, which will be a mini-album scheduled to drop in mid-July. their last release, Crazy in Love, rose as high as No. 11 on the Billboard chart.

ITZY Checkmate Tour Dates

Sat Aug 6 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Sun Aug 7 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Nov 01 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Nov 03 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 07 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Thu Nov 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 13 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater

Last Updated on June 30, 2022 by Dave Clark