K-Pop Group Itzy Plot “Checkmate” World Tour Dates
South Korean girl group ITZY will be taking their show on the road in 2022, announcing plans for their first world tour, Checkmate, last week. The tour will kick off with dates in South Korea in August, followed by a run through eight U.S. dates in the fall.
𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟏𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀
♟ TICKETS OPEN NOW!
2022.06.29 (Wed) 3PM (Local Time)
Website : https://t.co/N23N1qM0ZH#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#ITZY_CHECKMATE#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR pic.twitter.com/P78TLuN4ly
— ITZY (@ITZYofficial) June 29, 2022
Itzy, featuring performers Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, will be making its second foray into the United States, having previously performed a showcase run in 2019. U.S tour dates in 2022 will kick off at LA’s YouTube Theater on October 26 and close with a show at New York’s Hulu Theater on November 13. In between, they will perform at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre, Dallas’ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Smart Financial Centre (Sugar Land, TX), Fox Theatre (Atlanta), Rosemont Theatre (Chicago), and MGM Music Hall (Boston). A pair of concerts in August at South Korea’s Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul will open the tour in August.
Checkmate is also the title of Itzy’s upcoming release, which will be a mini-album scheduled to drop in mid-July. their last release, Crazy in Love, rose as high as No. 11 on the Billboard chart.
Tickets for the Itzy Checkmate tour are on sale now. Links to ticket purchase options are available below:
ITZY Checkmate Tour Ticket Links
ITZY Checkmate Tour Dates
Sat Aug 6 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
Sun Aug 7 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Tue Nov 01 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Nov 03 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Nov 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Mon Nov 07 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Thu Nov 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Nov 13 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater
