Luke Combs Announces Sprawling 2023 World Tour Dates

Luke Combs will be a busy man once again in 2023, announcing a world tour that will span 16 countries across three continents beginning in the spring. The news came on Thursday afternoon, just a day after the singer was named as one of the finalists for the CMA Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year honors alongside Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen.

3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour!⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members). Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16. pic.twitter.com/qJlBHlhSx8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 8, 2022

Combs is currently on tour, with concerts running through December for his current U.S. run that was announced earlier this year. Just last week, the singer made headlines for powering through a concert despite being in poor voice, promising the audience a refund for his sub-standard performance despite the show having gone on (easily contrasted with The Weeknd’s having called off his own show in California shortly after starting when his voice was reportedly shot as well).

The 2023 Luke Combs World Tour will kick off with a run of stadium shows in the United States, launching at AT&T Stadium in Texas on March 25. Stadium shows run through a July 29 show at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, with stops along the way in cities including Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Vancouver, St. Louis, Tampa, and Charlotte. In August, the tour resumes with six shows in Australia and New Zealand, with the third leg to follow beginning on September 30 with a show in Oslo, Norway and continuing with stops including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, and London as it spans Europe and the UK through October 19.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, September 16. There is also presale information available to members of Combs’ Bootleggers fan club, but it has not yet been released publicly. Presumably there will also be venue and other affinity group presales throughout the week.

Luke Combs Tour Dates

2022 Middle of Somewhere Tour

September 16 – Resch Center | Green Bay, WI

September 17 – Resch Center | Green Bay, WI

September 22 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys | Lake Tahoe, NV

September 23 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys | Lake Tahoe, NV

September 30 – MVP Arena | Albany, NY

October 1 – MVP Arena | Albany, NY

October 14 – North Charleston Coliseum | Charleston, SC

October 15 – North Charleston Coliseum | Charleston, SC

October 21 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, KY

October 22 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, KY

October 28 – CHI Health Center | Omaha, NE

October 29 – CHI Health Center | Omaha, NE

November 4 – Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, CT

November 5 – Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, CT

November 12 – Videotron Centre | Quebec City, QC

November 14 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

November 15 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

November 17 – Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON

November 18 – Bell Centre | Montreal, QC

November 21 – Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

November 22 – Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

December 9 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

December 10 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

2023 World Tour

March 25 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium *

April 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. | Lucas Oil Stadium *

April 15 — Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium *

April 22 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field *

April 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | Acrisure Stadium *

May 6 — Chicago, Ill. | Soldier Field *

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. | U.S. Bank Stadium *

May 20 — Boise, Idaho | Albertsons Stadium *

May 27 — Vancouver, B.C. | BC Place *

June 3 — Edmonton, A.B. | Commonwealth Stadium *

June 10 — Kansas City, Mo. | Arrowhead Stadium *

June 17 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium *

July 8 — Tampa, Fla. | Raymond James Stadium *

July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. | Bank Of America Stadium *

July 22 — Foxborough, Mass. | Gillette Stadium *

Aug. 9 — Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena +

Aug. 11 — Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre +

Aug. 16 — Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena +

Aug. 20 — Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena +

Aug. 23 — Adelaide, Australia | Adelaide Entertainment Centre +

Aug. 26 — Perth, Australia | RAC Arena +

Sept. 30 — Oslo, Norway | Spektrum

Oct. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden | Annexet

Oct. 4 — Copenhagen, Denmark | Vega

Oct. 6 — Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena

Oct. 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live

Oct. 8 — Paris, France | La Cigale

Oct. 10 — Zurich, Switzerland | The Hall

Oct. 11 — Brussels, Belgium | Ancienne Belgique

Oct. 13 — Dublin, Ireland | 3 Arena

Oct. 14 — Belfast, N. Ireland | SSE Arena

Oct. 16 — Glasgow, U.K. | OVO Hydro Arena

Oct. 17 — Manchester, U.K. | AO Arena

Oct. 19 — London, U.K. | O2 Arena

* With Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb

+ With Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman

