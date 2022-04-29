Luke Combs Announces Middle of Somewhere Tour for Fall 2022

Luke Combs followed up the announcement of a new album with the announcement of a new tour, plotting the Middle of Somewhere tour for...

Luke Combs followed up the announcement of a new album with the announcement of a new tour, plotting the Middle of Somewhere tour for the fall of 2022. The tour will bring the singer to nine cities, with two shows planned in each city.

Excited to announce the Middle of Somewhere Tour because I’m looking forward to finishing out 2022 with y’all. Tickets on sale 5/6 at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx, but text TOUR to (615) 235-1770 to have pre-sale sign up details sent your way! pic.twitter.com/YeESRaLxYP — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 29, 2022

In a video posted to social media announcing the tour, the singer said he is keeping ticket prices the same as the were pre-pandemic, in hopes that a lower price point will help more fans attend the shows.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I could do about that,” he says. “But the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets. What I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. So these tickets will be priced just as they were the last time you bought tickets so I really, really hope you guys will come out and check us out. I can’t wait to see you on the road.”

Tickets for Luke Combs Middle of Somewhere tour dates are on sale next week, available to the general public on Friday, May 6 (with one on sale a week later, May 13). Fans can also gain access to a presale open to members of his fan club (the number to text is in his tweet above). There also appears to be plans for use of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system for presale access, which requires fans to pre-register for up to two shows and doles out single-use passwords for the presale.

The tour adds to an already busy year for Combs, who plays at Stagecoach Festival this weekend, with appearances at New Orleans Jazz Fest, BottleRock, CMA Fest, and other festivals coming up, as well as stadium dates on his own in the summer. Dates for this new tour begin with back-to-back shows at Maine Savings Amphitheater on September 2 and 3, and run through a December 9 and 10 pair of shows at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Other cities along the way include Louisville, Charleston, Albany, and Lake Tahoe, plus a number of shows in Canada that had been previously scheduled.

The full upcoming schedule for Luke Combs tour dates is included below, as are links to ticket purchase websites.

Luke Combs Tour Dates

MAY 1 – Stagecoach | Indio, CA

MAY 5 – New Orleans Jazz Fest | New Orleans, LA

MAY 21 – Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

MAY 29 – BottleRock | Napa Valley, CA

JUNE 4 – Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

JUNE 11 – Nissan Stadium | CMA Fest ’22

JULY 7 – Cavendish Beach Music Festival | Cavendish, PEI

JULY 8 – Festival D’Ete International De Quebec (FEQ) | Quebec City, QC

JULY 9 – RBC Bluesfest | Lebreton Flats – Ottawa, ON

JULY 23 – Buckeye Country Superfest | Columbus, OH

JULY 30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

SEPTEMBER 2 – Maine Savings Amphitheater | Bangor, ME

SEPTEMBER 3 – Maine Savings Amphitheater | Bangor, ME

SEPTEMBER 16 – Resch Center | Green Bay, WI

SEPTEMBER 17 – Resch Center | Green Bay, WI

SEPTEMBER 22 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys | Lake Tahoe, NV

SEPTEMBER 23 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys | Lake Tahoe, NV

SEPTEMBER 30 – MVP Arena | Albany, NY

OCTOBER 1 – MVP Arena | Albany, NY

OCTOBER 14 – North Charleston Coliseum | Charleston, SC

OCTOBER 15 – North Charleston Coliseum | Charleston, SC

OCTOBER 21 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, KY

OCTOBER 22 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, KY

OCTOBER 28 – CHI Health Center | Omaha, NE

OCTOBER 29 – CHI Health Center | Omaha, NE

NOVEMBER 4 – Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, CT

NOVEMBER 5 – Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, CT

NOVEMBER 12 – Videotron Centre | Quebec City, QC

NOVEMBER 14 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

NOVEMBER 15 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

NOVEMBER 17 – Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON

NOVEMBER 18 – Bell Centre | Montreal, QC

NOVEMBER 21 – Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

NOVEMBER 22 – Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

DECEMBER 9 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

DECEMBER 10 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK