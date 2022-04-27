Swindell, Janson Among CMA Music Festival Ascend Lineup
Musicmusic festivalsTop Story April 27, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Chris Janson and Cole Swindell are among the headliners announced this week for the open air performances at Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Music Festival, scheduled for Nashville in June. The Country Music Association’s 49th festival runs from June 9-12th and will bring live musical performances to multiple venues in the music city, with headliners like Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Dierks Bentley all set to perform, among many others.
The festival will be the first since 2019 for CMA, which cancelled its 2020 event due to COVID in March of that year, then had to spike plans for a 2021 return almost exactly a year later due to continued virus concerns as vaccine rollout went on.
Tickets for CMA Music Festival performances at Ascend Amphitheater are on sale beginning Friday, April 29. Tickets for the Nissan Stadium shows are currently available in four-day pass format or single-day tickets.
Swindell is scheduled for both Ascend and Nissan Stadium, headlining the amphitheater on Saturday, June 11 joined by Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Shy Carter, and Randall King on the bill that day. He performs at Nissan Stadium as part of Friday’s lineup, joined that day by Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, and Kane Brown. Friday’s lineup at Ascend includes Janson, as well as Mitchell Tenpenny, Peytan Porter, LANCO, and Boy Named Banjo.
CMA Fest is back! Excited to be performing at Ascend Amphitheater Saturday, June 11 in support of @cmafoundation…can’t wait to see y’all there. It has been way too long since we have all been together for this, so let’s party! #CMAFest pic.twitter.com/ShNmsfLZZu
— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) April 26, 2022
Beyond the two main stages at Ascend and Nissan, CMA Music Festival brings artists to several other more intimate settings throughout the event. There is the CMA Close Up Stage, CMA Spotlight Stage, Chevy Riverfront Stage, Dr. Pepper AMP Stage, Chevy Vibes Stage, and Maui Jim Reverb Stage.
A breakout of currently announced performances scheduled for the 2022 CMA Fest is below:
CMA Music Festival Performers
Thursday, June 9
Nissan Stadium
Darius Rucker
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Zac Brown Band
Chevy Riverfront Stage
10:00 am – Jimmie Allen
11:15 am – Lindsay Ell
12:00 pm – HARDY
12:45 pm – Lainey Wilson
1:30 pm – LOCASH
2:15 pm – Jameson Rodgers
3:00 pm – Elvie Shane
3:45 pm – Travis Denning
4:45 pm – Tenille Arts
Chevy Vibes Stage
11:00 am – Rita Wilson
11:45 am – Country Comeback Tour
1:15 pm – Jamie O’Neal
2:00 pm – Lily Rose
2:45 pm – Tyler Booth
3:30 pm – Ashland Craft
4:15 pm – Tiera Kennedy
Dr. Pepper Amp Stage
11:00 am – Love & Theft
11:45 am – The Reklaws
12:30 pm – Rod + Rose
1:15 pm – Runaway June
2:00 pm – Caylee Hammack
2:45 pm – Thompson Square
3:30 pm – Chase Matthew
4:15 pm – David Nail
Maui Jim Reverb Stage
10:45 am – Tigirlily
11:25 am – Triston Marez
12:05 pm – Jordan Fletcher
12:45 pm – Jake Hoot
1:25 pm – Alex Hall
2:05 pm – Robyn Ottolini
2:45 pm – John Morgan
3:25 pm – Teddy Robb
4:05 pm – Ray Fulcher
Friday, June 10
Nissan Stadium
Carly Pearce
Cole Swindell
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Thomas Rhett
Ascend Amphitheater
Boy Named Banjo
Chris Janson
LANCO
Mitchell Tenpenny
Peytan Porter
Chevy Riverfront Stage
10:00 am – Tyler Rich
10:45 am – Maddie & Tae
11:30 am – Larry Fleet
12:15 pm – Niko Moon
1:00 pm – Chris Lane
1:45 pm – Mitchell Tenpenny
2:30 pm – Danielle Bradbery
3:15 pm – Morgan Evans
4:00 pm – Ingrid Andress
4:45 pm – ERNEST
Chevy Vibes Stage
11:00 am – Hannah Ellis
11:45 am – Uncle Kracker
12:30 pm – Dalton Dover
1:15 pm – Chuck Wicks
2:00 pm – Restless Road
2:45 pm – Mark Wills
3:30 pm – Josh Gracin
4:15 pm – Nate Smith
Dr. Pepper Amp Stage
11:00 am – Kidd G
11:45 am – Laine Hardy
12:30 pm – Willie Jones
1:15 pm – Chayce Beckham
2:00 pm – Sister Hazel
2:45 pm – Chris Bandi
3:30 pm – Conner Smith
4:15 pm – Caitlyn Smith
Maui Jim Reverb Stage
10:45 am – RVSHVD
11:25 am – Roman Alexander
12:05 pm – Temecula Road
12:45 pm – Tebey
1:25 pm – Dylan Marlowe
2:05 pm – Lauren Weintraub
2:45 pm – Tyler Braden
3:25 pm – Avery Anna
4:05 pm – Trea Landon
Saturday, June 11
Nissan Stadium
Alan Jackson
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Ascend Amphitheater
Cole Swindell
Ingrid Andress
Randall King
Shy Carter
Tyler Braden
Chevy Riverfront Stage
10:00 am – Tyler Farr
10:45 am – Drake White
11:30 am – Breland
12:15 pm – Lauren Alaina
1:00 pm – Dylan Scott
1:45 pm – Ryan Hurd
2:30 pm – Matt Stell
3:15 pm – Jessie James Decker
4:00 pm – Home Free
4:45 pm – Priscilla Block
Chevy Vibes Stage
11:00 am – Alana Springsteen
11:45 am – Frankie Ballard
12:30 pm – Laci Kaye Booth
1:15 pm – Frank Ray
2:00 pm – Cooper Alan
2:45 pm – SEAFORTH
3:30 pm – Reyna Roberts
4:15 pm – Kassi Ashton
Dr. Pepper Amp Stage
11:00 am – Spencer Crandall
11:45 am – Drew Parker
12:30 pm – Carter Faith
1:15 pm – MacKenzie Porter
2:00 pm – High Valley
2:45 pm – Hailey Whitters
3:30 pm – Ashley Cooke
4:15 pm – Adam Doleac
Maui Jim Reverb Stage
10:45 am – Abby Anderson
11:25 am – Ian Flanigan
12:45 pm – Walker Montgomery
1:25 pm – Erin Kinsey
2:05 pm – Sean Stemaly
2:45 pm – Jordan Rowe
3:25 pm – After Midtown
4:05 pm – Catie Offerman
Sunday, June 12
Nissan Stadium
Dierks Bentley
Lady A
Russell Dickerson
Chevy Riverfront Stage
10:00 am – Callista Clark
10:45 am – Michael Ray
11:30 am – Jon Langston
12:15 pm – Kameron Marlowe
1:00 pm – Blanco Brown
1:45 pm – Parmalee
2:30 pm – LANCO
3:15 pm – Easton Corbin
4:00 pm – Tenille Townes
4:45 pm – Scotty McCreery
Chevy Vibes Stage
11:00 am – Meghan Patrick
11:45 am – Chase Wright
12:30 pm – King Calaway
1:15 pm – Chrissy Metz
2:00 pm – Darryl Worley
2:45 pm – Ty Herndon
3:30 pm – Michelle Wright
4:15 pm – Andy Griggs
Dr. Pepper AMP Stage
11:00 am – The Red Clay Strays
11:45 am – Ryan Griffin
12:30 pm – Shy Carter
1:15 pm – Brittney Spencer
2:00 pm – Sara Evans
2:45 pm – Kylie Morgan
3:30 pm – Filmore
4:15 pm – Jerrod Niemann
Maui Jim Reverb Stage
10:45 am – Noah Hicks
11:25 am – Kat & Alex
12:05 pm – BEXAR
12:45 pm – Caroline Jones
1:25 pm – Jackson Dean
2:05 pm – Madeline Edwards
2:45 pm – Allie Colleen
3:25 pm – Andrew Jannakos
4:05 pm – Aaron Goodvin
