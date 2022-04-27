Swindell, Janson Among CMA Music Festival Ascend Lineup

Chris Janson and Cole Swindell are among the headliners announced this week for the open air performances at Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Music Festival,...

Chris Janson and Cole Swindell are among the headliners announced this week for the open air performances at Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Music Festival, scheduled for Nashville in June. The Country Music Association’s 49th festival runs from June 9-12th and will bring live musical performances to multiple venues in the music city, with headliners like Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Dierks Bentley all set to perform, among many others.

The festival will be the first since 2019 for CMA, which cancelled its 2020 event due to COVID in March of that year, then had to spike plans for a 2021 return almost exactly a year later due to continued virus concerns as vaccine rollout went on.

Tickets for CMA Music Festival performances at Ascend Amphitheater are on sale beginning Friday, April 29. Tickets for the Nissan Stadium shows are currently available in four-day pass format or single-day tickets.

Swindell is scheduled for both Ascend and Nissan Stadium, headlining the amphitheater on Saturday, June 11 joined by Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Shy Carter, and Randall King on the bill that day. He performs at Nissan Stadium as part of Friday’s lineup, joined that day by Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, and Kane Brown. Friday’s lineup at Ascend includes Janson, as well as Mitchell Tenpenny, Peytan Porter, LANCO, and Boy Named Banjo.

CMA Fest is back! Excited to be performing at Ascend Amphitheater Saturday, June 11 in support of @cmafoundation…can’t wait to see y’all there. It has been way too long since we have all been together for this, so let’s party! #CMAFest pic.twitter.com/ShNmsfLZZu — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) April 26, 2022

Beyond the two main stages at Ascend and Nissan, CMA Music Festival brings artists to several other more intimate settings throughout the event. There is the CMA Close Up Stage, CMA Spotlight Stage, Chevy Riverfront Stage, Dr. Pepper AMP Stage, Chevy Vibes Stage, and Maui Jim Reverb Stage.

A breakout of currently announced performances scheduled for the 2022 CMA Fest is below:

CMA Music Festival Ticket Links

CMA Fest tickets at Ticketmaster

CMA Fest tickets at Event Tickets Center

CMA Fest tickets at SeatGeek

CMA Fest tickets at StubHub

CMA Fest tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

CMA Fest tickets at TicketSmarter

CMA Fest tickets at Vivid Seats

CMA Music Festival Performers

Thursday, June 9

Nissan Stadium

Darius Rucker

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Zac Brown Band

Chevy Riverfront Stage

10:00 am – Jimmie Allen

11:15 am – Lindsay Ell

12:00 pm – HARDY

12:45 pm – Lainey Wilson

1:30 pm – LOCASH

2:15 pm – Jameson Rodgers

3:00 pm – Elvie Shane

3:45 pm – Travis Denning

4:45 pm – Tenille Arts

Chevy Vibes Stage

11:00 am – Rita Wilson

11:45 am – Country Comeback Tour

1:15 pm – Jamie O’Neal

2:00 pm – Lily Rose

2:45 pm – Tyler Booth

3:30 pm – Ashland Craft

4:15 pm – Tiera Kennedy

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage

11:00 am – Love & Theft

11:45 am – The Reklaws

12:30 pm – Rod + Rose

1:15 pm – Runaway June

2:00 pm – Caylee Hammack

2:45 pm – Thompson Square

3:30 pm – Chase Matthew

4:15 pm – David Nail

Maui Jim Reverb Stage

10:45 am – Tigirlily

11:25 am – Triston Marez

12:05 pm – Jordan Fletcher

12:45 pm – Jake Hoot

1:25 pm – Alex Hall

2:05 pm – Robyn Ottolini

2:45 pm – John Morgan

3:25 pm – Teddy Robb

4:05 pm – Ray Fulcher

Friday, June 10

Nissan Stadium

Carly Pearce

Cole Swindell

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Thomas Rhett

Ascend Amphitheater

Boy Named Banjo

Chris Janson

LANCO

Mitchell Tenpenny

Peytan Porter

Chevy Riverfront Stage

10:00 am – Tyler Rich

10:45 am – Maddie & Tae

11:30 am – Larry Fleet

12:15 pm – Niko Moon

1:00 pm – Chris Lane

1:45 pm – Mitchell Tenpenny

2:30 pm – Danielle Bradbery

3:15 pm – Morgan Evans

4:00 pm – Ingrid Andress

4:45 pm – ERNEST

Chevy Vibes Stage

11:00 am – Hannah Ellis

11:45 am – Uncle Kracker

12:30 pm – Dalton Dover

1:15 pm – Chuck Wicks

2:00 pm – Restless Road

2:45 pm – Mark Wills

3:30 pm – Josh Gracin

4:15 pm – Nate Smith

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage

11:00 am – Kidd G

11:45 am – Laine Hardy

12:30 pm – Willie Jones

1:15 pm – Chayce Beckham

2:00 pm – Sister Hazel

2:45 pm – Chris Bandi

3:30 pm – Conner Smith

4:15 pm – Caitlyn Smith

Maui Jim Reverb Stage

10:45 am – RVSHVD

11:25 am – Roman Alexander

12:05 pm – Temecula Road

12:45 pm – Tebey

1:25 pm – Dylan Marlowe

2:05 pm – Lauren Weintraub

2:45 pm – Tyler Braden

3:25 pm – Avery Anna

4:05 pm – Trea Landon

Saturday, June 11

Nissan Stadium

Alan Jackson

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Ascend Amphitheater

Cole Swindell

Ingrid Andress

Randall King

Shy Carter

Tyler Braden

Chevy Riverfront Stage

10:00 am – Tyler Farr

10:45 am – Drake White

11:30 am – Breland

12:15 pm – Lauren Alaina

1:00 pm – Dylan Scott

1:45 pm – Ryan Hurd

2:30 pm – Matt Stell

3:15 pm – Jessie James Decker

4:00 pm – Home Free

4:45 pm – Priscilla Block

Chevy Vibes Stage

11:00 am – Alana Springsteen

11:45 am – Frankie Ballard

12:30 pm – Laci Kaye Booth

1:15 pm – Frank Ray

2:00 pm – Cooper Alan

2:45 pm – SEAFORTH

3:30 pm – Reyna Roberts

4:15 pm – Kassi Ashton

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage

11:00 am – Spencer Crandall

11:45 am – Drew Parker

12:30 pm – Carter Faith

1:15 pm – MacKenzie Porter

2:00 pm – High Valley

2:45 pm – Hailey Whitters

3:30 pm – Ashley Cooke

4:15 pm – Adam Doleac

Maui Jim Reverb Stage

10:45 am – Abby Anderson

11:25 am – Ian Flanigan

12:45 pm – Walker Montgomery

1:25 pm – Erin Kinsey

2:05 pm – Sean Stemaly

2:45 pm – Jordan Rowe

3:25 pm – After Midtown

4:05 pm – Catie Offerman

Sunday, June 12

Nissan Stadium

Dierks Bentley

Lady A

Russell Dickerson

Chevy Riverfront Stage

10:00 am – Callista Clark

10:45 am – Michael Ray

11:30 am – Jon Langston

12:15 pm – Kameron Marlowe

1:00 pm – Blanco Brown

1:45 pm – Parmalee

2:30 pm – LANCO

3:15 pm – Easton Corbin

4:00 pm – Tenille Townes

4:45 pm – Scotty McCreery

Chevy Vibes Stage

11:00 am – Meghan Patrick

11:45 am – Chase Wright

12:30 pm – King Calaway

1:15 pm – Chrissy Metz

2:00 pm – Darryl Worley

2:45 pm – Ty Herndon

3:30 pm – Michelle Wright

4:15 pm – Andy Griggs

Dr. Pepper AMP Stage

11:00 am – The Red Clay Strays

11:45 am – Ryan Griffin

12:30 pm – Shy Carter

1:15 pm – Brittney Spencer

2:00 pm – Sara Evans

2:45 pm – Kylie Morgan

3:30 pm – Filmore

4:15 pm – Jerrod Niemann

Maui Jim Reverb Stage

10:45 am – Noah Hicks

11:25 am – Kat & Alex

12:05 pm – BEXAR

12:45 pm – Caroline Jones

1:25 pm – Jackson Dean

2:05 pm – Madeline Edwards

2:45 pm – Allie Colleen

3:25 pm – Andrew Jannakos

4:05 pm – Aaron Goodvin