Beyoncé Breaks Stade de France Records With Cowboy Carter Tour

By Victoria Drum 55 minutes ago

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour has set new records at the Stade de France. The singer’s three sold-out shows in Paris became the most profitable concerts in the stadium’s history, according to Billboard France.

The concerts took place on June 19, 21, and 22. Each night generated €11.4 million in ticket revenue, totaling more than €34 million or $39 million across the three dates. The figures mark the highest grossing performances ever held at the venue since it opened in 1998.

A total of 215,000 people attended the shows, confirmed promoter Live Nation. The Paris concerts were the only continental European dates on Beyoncé’s current tour and, along with a recent stop in London, the only shows outside of the United States.

The Paris dates followed a run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London earlier this month, which drew over 275,000 fans and became both the highest-grossing and best-attended concert series in the stadium’s history.

The Cowboy Carter Tour will continue its run with stops in Washington DC on July 4 and 7 at Northwest Stadium. From there, Beyoncé will perform three shows in Atlanta on July 10, 11 and 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before wrapping up with a two night run in Las Vegas at Allegian Stadium on July 25 and 26. 

A complete list of Beyoncé tour dates can be found below: 

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Date

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

July 26, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium