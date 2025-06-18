Beyoncé Surpasses Own Record with Six-Night Tottenham Residency

Beyoncé has set new records at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bringing in more than $61,500,000 USD during a six-night run in London.

The shows, part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour, drew over 275,000 fans and became both the highest-grossing and best-attended concert series in the stadium’s history.

The performances took place on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16. With six concerts, Beyoncé also became the artist with the most shows ever held at the venue, surpassing her own previous record of five nights during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

| RELATED: Beyoncé Claims 2025’s Top-Grossing Concert Title With $56 Million SoFi Stadium Run |

Following her final show in London, Beyoncé posted a message on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. “Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family,” she wrote.

The London run follows other major multi-night stops on the Cowboy Carter Tour, including five performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and another five at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Beyoncé will continue her tour with three shows at Stade de France in Paris on June 19, 21, and 22. After her time in France, she will return to the United States for four nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta followed by two nights at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

A complete list of Beyoncé tour dates can be found below:

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

July 26, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium