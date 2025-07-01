‘Six: The Musical’ Breaks Broadway Record at Lena Horne Theatre

“Six: The Musical” officially became the longest-running production in the history of Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre on June 27.

The show played its 1,545th performance that evening, surpassing the record previously held by “Waitress,” which ended its run in January 2020 after 1,544 performances.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, “Six” opened on Broadway on October 3, 2021. The production continues to run at the Lena Horne Theatre, with tickets currently on sale through January 18, 2026.

The current cast of “Six” includes Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. Alternates are Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet.

| RELATED: Tom Felton Extends Run in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway |

The musical, which tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII through a modern pop concert format, won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Moss co-directs the production with Jamie Armitage. The creative team includes choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, scenic designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse. Orchestrations are by Tom Curran, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is handled by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.

“Six: The Musical” is produced by Theater Matters, with Sam Levy as associate producer and Lucas McMahon as U.S. executive producer. The show continues to run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit SixOnBroadway.com.