WNBA Announces Expansion to 18 Teams by 2030

The WNBA announced that it will expand to 18 teams, adding new franchises in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

Cleveland is scheduled to join the league in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. The announcement follows the debut of the Golden State Valkyries earlier this year and upcoming teams in Toronto and Portland in 2026.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert shared that “the demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family.”

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball,” Engelbert continued.

In Cleveland, the new team will be owned and operated by Rock Entertainment Group, led by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

“The WNBA’s return to Cleveland marks a pivotal moment for women’s sports,” Gilbert said. “We’re confident that this team will honor our city’s women’s sports heritage, reinvigorate our WNBA fan base and help cultivate the next generation of women’s basketball enthusiasts and athletes.”

Detroit will also see the league’s return after the Detroit Shock played there from 1998 to 2009, winning three WNBA championships. The new franchise will be led by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and an investment group that includes figures from sports, business, entertainment, and finance.

“This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA,” Gores said. “Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition.

Philadelphia’s new team will be owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Philadelphia is one of the most storied basketball cities in the world and our region is home to some of the best women’s players and coaches to ever grace the hardwood,” said HBSE Managing Partner Josh Harris. “ It’s only right that this city gets the WNBA team it deserves, and we’re humbled to help usher in a new era of Philadelphia basketball.”