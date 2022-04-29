Travis Scott Sets First Public Shows Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott will reportedly be taking the stage on May 7, his first public performance since the Astroworld tragedy last fall that claimed the...

Travis Scott will reportedly be taking the stage on May 7, his first public performance since the Astroworld tragedy last fall that claimed the lives of ten concertgoers as he performed. The rapper is scheduled to perform as part of the festivities surrounding the Formula One Grand Prix event in Miami, playing a set at “ultraclub” E11even, according to Page Six. He is also headlining South America stops for the Primavera Sound Festival in November, close to the one year anniversary of Astroworld.

For the Miami show, the rapper is headlining among other race week performances that include Rick Ross on May 4, Diplo on May 5, Snoop Dogg on May 6, and Tiesto on May 8. The club features 20,000 square feet of space according to its website. Ticket prices were reportedly ranging from $150-250, though current listings only indicate that they are available at the door, per Tixr.

Scott has kept a relatively low profile in the wake of Astroworld, supposedly performing a private party near the Coachella grounds earlier this month, having previously played a private party in California. Targeted by a multitude of lawsuits in the wake of the tragedy, Scott has also created “Project HEAL,” a “multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today’s youth” that has among its objectives the creation of a “tech-driven solution for event safety.”

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” Scott said in a lengthy statement on Instagram. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change.”

Following his Miami performance, Scott is also scheduled to take the stage at the South American leg of Primavera Sound, a music festival put together by Live Nation – the parent company of ScoreMore, which produced the Astroworld event. He is listed as the November 6 headliner for the Sao Paulo, Brazil edition, the November 12 headliner for the Buenos Aires, Argentina affair, and the November 13 headliner for the Santiago, Chile stop. He is not listed among the performers for the other three currently scheduled Primavera Sound events, held in Barcelona (June 2-12), Porto (June 9-11), and Los Angeles (September 15-18).

Travis Scott Ticket Links

Travis Scott tickets at Ticketmaster

Travis Scott tickets at AXS

Travis Scott tickets at Event Tickets Center

Travis Scott tickets at SeatGeek

Travis Scott tickets at StubHub

Travis Scott tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Travis Scott tickets at TicketSmarter

Travis Scott tickets at Vivid Seats