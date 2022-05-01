Report: Adele Moving Las Vegas Residency to Planet Hollywood

The long-delayed Weekends with Adele residency is reportedly in the final stages of finding a new home, according to TMZ. The celebrity gossip website,...

The long-delayed Weekends with Adele residency is reportedly in the final stages of finding a new home, according to TMZ. The celebrity gossip website, citing sources close to the singer, says that a deal is close that will bring the residency to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater beginning late in the summer of 2022.

“Sources with direct knowledge of the singer’s plans tell TMZ … she and her team are in serious talks with the people over at Planet Hollywood, and will do the show at Zappos Theater — barring any unforeseen setbacks,” says the website.

Weekends With Adele had initially been scheduled for earlier this year at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, but was called off at the last minute. The singer tearfully claimed the postponement was due to COVID issues causing production delays, but rumors have swirled that her own team’s demands were slowing everything down, and the show wasn’t ready to go up for its initial start date. Fans were notified just hours before the first scheduled dates, with some already travelling to the city when the news broke.

Looking at the schedule for Zappos Theater, it seems that the possibility of moving Adele’s showcase to that venue may be a tall order. Weekends With Adele was originally scheduled as Friday and Saturday shows on 12 weekends between January 21 and April 16. Zappos currently has nothing even close to a window of that scale to drop her residency into, unless plans are to cancel an existing booking, or move it to another venue (Caesar’s Entertainment owns both Zappos and The Colosseum, and both are ticketed by Ticketmaster, so shuffling shows is at least possible).

Only eight total Friday/Saturday holes exist on the calendar – the first weekend in June, four weekends in July, and the first three weekends in November. John Legend, the Doobie Brothers, Rise Against, Shania Twain, Pitbull, and Miranda Lambert otherwise hold all of those dates (with a handful of additional weekends where either Friday or Saturday is open, but not both).

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is booked fairly consistently until early July, but is wide open past a July 9 performance by Morrissey save for two weekends in late September held by Rod Stewart and then one weekend in early October with Van Morrison booked. Weekends With Adele is still listed on the page, with every date remaining postponed-TBA.

Should the venue and Adele’s team come up with some kind of game plan that shifts the calendar around and brings Weekends with Adele to Zappos, there would likely be additional tickets put on sale, as it is a larger room than The Colosseum – 7,000 compared to 4,100. TMZ says part of the negotiation includes a large cut of the ticket revenues going to the singer, which could be a monumental sum given the prices being charged when “platinum” surge pricing was turned on despite her use of the Verified Fan system that purports to keep all but fans out of the ticket-buying frenzy during the initial onsale.

