“Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas Residency Announced; Tickets On Sale Soon

Adele will be calling Las Vegas home for at least part of 2022, as the singer has announced plans for a residency at The...

Adele will be calling Las Vegas home for at least part of 2022, as the singer has announced plans for a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace running from January to April. Weekends With Adele tickets are on sale beginning December 7.

Speculation has been high regarding the singer’s plans to tour (or not) in the wake of the release of her new album, “30.” She seemed to be content with existing performances next summer at BST Hyde Park and recent taped airings of intimate shows, but never ruled out larger plans. For now, at least, those plans don’t include a full scale tour, but fans will be able to see the singer in person, assuming they are willing to make the trip to Las Vegas.

Performances for the Weekends With Adele residency will begin on January 21, 2022 and run through April 16, 2022. It appears that shows will run each weekend, with the full run of dates (at least those that are available to select as one’s preference in the presale registration process) available below.

Tickets to Weekends With Adele go on sale December 7, via a presale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Registration for Adele’s verified fan is open now, and closes on Thursday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to go to Ticketmaster’s verified fan registration page for Weekends With Adele. Those interested can register for up to four shows, ranking them in order of preference.

Demand is expected to be substantial for the shows, which mark the singer’s first public performances since 2017, ahead of her already sold out shows at BST Hyde Park in the summer of 2022. For those who aren’t selected by the Verified Fan system, there is a good chance that no public sale will occur, similar to the BTS shows at SoFi Stadium. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has a capacity of just over 4,000, meaning that a maximum of under 100,000 tickets will be available, and likely far less given the vast quantity of tickets that will likely be held back or distributed directly to partners who will move them through the secondary marketplace.

“Adele is coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with shows from January 21, 2022 to April 16, 2022 and wants to make sure fans have the best chance to get tickets.,” reads the registration page. “We expect the demand for tickets to see Adele to be overwhelming. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale. Registering for Verified Fan is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets.”

Weekends With Adele Dates

January 21

January 22

January 28

January 29

February 4

February 5

February 11

February 12

February 25

February 26

March 4

March 5

March 11

March 12

March 18

March 19

March 25

March 26

April 1

April 2

April 8

April 9

April 15

April 16