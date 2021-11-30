Second Half of Morgan Wallen Dangerous Tour On Sale Today

Those who missed out on the fast-selling first leg of Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour will have another shot Tuesday, as the second leg of...

Those who missed out on the fast-selling first leg of Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour will have another shot Tuesday, as the second leg of shows goes on sale. This time, the run of shows spans much of the summer and early fall, with dates largely at outdoor venues (the first leg was primarily early 2022 dates, including many arena shows.)

Morgan Wallen fans must have connected with the artist to receive a presale code for today’s sale, with tickets available to the general public on sale on Friday, December 3.

The prior leg of tour dates went on sale earlier this month, but produced some controversy over the pricing plan, as dynamic pricing surged the rates being asked well beyond the published “face value.” That, coupled with a huge portion of tickets that were designated as “platinum” and priced to the top tier of what might be charged on the secondary market, meant a substantial number of tickets were going for top dollar from minute one of the sales process. Whether or not the promoter opts to take a similar strategy in larger amphitheater performances remains to be seen.

Visit Morgan Wallen tour page for links to today’s presale. For those who miss out, tickets will undoubtedly be available on the secondary market:

Morgan Wallen Dangerous Tour Tickets on Sale Tuesday, November 30:

MAY 12, 2022 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

JUN 2, 2022 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

JUN 3, 2022 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

JUN 4, 2022 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

JUN 16, 2022 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Noblesville, IN

JUN 23, 2022 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

JUN 24, 2022 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

JUN 25, 2022 – Dairen Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY

JUL 7, 2022 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

JUL 8, 2022 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

JUL 21, 2022 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

JUL 30, 2022 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

AUG 5, 2022 – Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood – Atlanta, GA

AUG 11, 2022 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

AUG 12, 2022 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

AUG 25, 2022 – Entrust Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

AUG 26, 2022 – Walmart AMP Rogers – Rogers, AR

AUG 27, 2022 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

SEPT 7, 2022 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

SEPT 9, 2022 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre – Nampa, ID

SEPT 10, 2022 – USANA Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT

SEPT 15, 2022 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

SEPT 16, 2022 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

SEPT 17, 2022 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA

SEPT 24, 2022 – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Previously sold Morgan Wallen The Dangerous Tour dates:

FEB 3, 2022 – Ford Center – Evansville, IN

FEB 4, 2022 – Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, WV

FEB 5, 2022 – PPL Center – Allentown, PA

FEB 9, 2022 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

FEB 24, 2022 – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

FEB 25, 2022 – Enmarket Arena – Savannah, GA

FEB 26, 2022 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

MAR 3, 2022 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center – Biloxi, MS

MAR 4, 2022 – Brookshire Grocery Arena – Bossier City, LA

MAR 5, 2022 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

MAR 10, 2022 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

MAR 11, 2022 – CHI Health Center Area (CHI Health Center Omaha) – Omaha, NE

MAR 12, 2022 – Alerus Center – Grand Forks, ND

MAR 17, 2022 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

APR 21, 2022 – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium – Corpus Christi, TX

APR 22, 2022 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

APR 23, 2022 – Cajundome – Lafayette, LA

APR 28, 2022 – The Resch Center – Green Bay, WI

APR 29, 2022 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA

APR 30, 2022 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

MAY 13, 2022 – Summit Arena – Rapid City, SD

MAY 14, 2022 – First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT