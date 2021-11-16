Morgan Wallen Plots Massive The Dangerous Tour in 2022

Morgan Wallen is back, and in a big way. The country singer announced a major U.S. tour for 2022 kicking off in February and...

Morgan Wallen is back, and in a big way. The country singer announced a major U.S. tour for 2022 kicking off in February and rolling throughout the U.S. for eight months before wrapping in mid-September. The Dangerous Tour shows 50 dates currently planned for 2022, with additional stops for the singer at various festivals already announced.

“Here we come,” reads the singer’s post announcing the dates on social media. The announcement on instagram already has more than 600,000 likes, while the post on twitter has just shy of 20,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021

Morgan Wallen’s The Dangerous Tour has tickets on sale for the first half of the dates (February through mid-May) on November 19, with a presale beginning on Tuesday (his social media posts indicate you can text for the code itself). The back half will go on sale December 3, presumably with a similar presale option available.

Kicking off at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on February 3, the run hits stops including Madison Square Garden in New York, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Jiffy Lube Live in Virginia, Walmart AMP in Arkansas, Shoreline Amphitheatre in northern California and wraps up at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He will be joined on the tour by labelmates Hardy and Larry Fleet.

Wallen’s tour will be the first he has headlined since the pandemic, and a controversial patch after he was recorded using a racial slur outside of his home that spurred his being dropped from his record label and pull out of all upcoming appearances. He wrote a lengthy letter of apology to his fans in the wake of that incident, and it seems like the majority have decided to give the singer another chance – his initial return to the stage has featured several rapid sellouts for one-off shows this fall.

While some fans have referenced his surviving the attempt at being “cancelled” in the social media realm in the wake of the tour announcement, the singer seems to be welcoming any and all to continue supporting him rather than leaning into the cultural divide that seems so prevalent.

PSA: Everyone is welcome to attend my shows — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) October 29, 2021

Morgan Wallen The Dangerous Tour 2022 Dates

FEB 3, 2022 – Ford Center – Evansville, IN

FEB 4, 2022 – Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, WV

FEB 5, 2022 – PPL Center – Allentown, PA

FEB 9, 2022 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

FEB 24, 2022 – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

FEB 25, 2022 – Enmarket Arena – Savannah, GA

FEB 26, 2022 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

MAR 3, 2022 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center – Biloxi, MS

MAR 4, 2022 – Brookshire Grocery Arena – Bossier City, LA

MAR 5, 2022 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

MAR 10, 2022 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

MAR 11, 2022 – CHI Health Center Area (CHI Health Center Omaha) – Omaha, NE

MAR 12, 2022 – Alerus Center – Grand Forks, ND

MAR 17, 2022 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

APR 21, 2022 – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium – Corpus Christi, TX

APR 22, 2022 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

APR 23, 2022 – Cajundome – Lafayette, LA

APR 28, 2022 – The Resch Center – Green Bay, WI

APR 29, 2022 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA

APR 30, 2022 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

MAY 12, 2022 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

MAY 13, 2022 – Summit Arena – Rapid City, SD

MAY 14, 2022 – First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT

JUN 2, 2022 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

JUN 3, 2022 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

JUN 4, 2022 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

JUN 16, 2022 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Noblesville, IN

JUN 18, 2022 – The Country Fest Clay’s Park Resort – North Lawrence, OH

JUN 23, 2022 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

JUN 24, 2022 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

JUN 25, 2022 – Dairen Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY

JUL 7, 2022 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

JUL 8, 2022 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

JUL 9, 2022 – Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

JUL 21, 2022 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

JUL 30, 2022 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

AUG 5, 2022 – Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood – Atlanta, GA

AUG 5, 2022 – AUG 6, 2022 – Rock The South – Cullman, AL

AUG 11, 2022 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

AUG 12, 2022 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

AUG 25, 2022 – Entrust Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

AUG 26, 2022 – Walmart AMP Rogers – Rogers, AR

AUG 27, 2022 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

SEPT 7, 2022 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

SEPT 9, 2022 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre – Nampa, ID

SEPT 10, 2022 – USANA Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT

SEPT 15, 2022 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

SEPT 16, 2022 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

SEPT 17, 2022 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA

SEPT 24, 2022 – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA