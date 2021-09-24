Morgan Wallen Quickly Sells Out Four Shows in Post-“Cancel” Return

Country singer/songwriter Morgan Wallen saw plenty of demand for a recently announced four-stop tour taking place this fall, selling out all four events in...

Country singer/songwriter Morgan Wallen saw plenty of demand for a recently announced four-stop tour taking place this fall, selling out all four events in short order. The quick sellouts were an indication that the long-term impact of being “cancelled” may be vastly overstated.

Wallen announced his return to performing at the beginning of the week, with tickets on sale beginning on Tuesday, September 21. The four performances – two in Alabama, and one each in Tennessee and Georgia – sold out in less than a day after going through to the general public. At least one, a headlining performance at Auburn Rodeo in Alabama, broke the event’s record for fastest sellout in history, according to the Rodeo.

“Thank you. Y’all continue to blow me away with your support for me and my music,” Wallen shared in his Instagram story. “My and the crew can’t wait to get out there and see your faces. Let’s get it!!!”

It was just five months ago ago that Morgan Wallen made much different headlines, appearing in national news coverage after being recorded using a racial slur outside of his home. That notoriety cost him his recording contract with Big Loud Records, and caused him to back out of all upcoming festival and concert appearances including many backing up Luke Bryan.

Wallen was contrite in the wake of the controversy, penning a lengthy letter of apology to fans and promising to use the opportunity for growth, and promising that “getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about. So just know you’ll be seeing me sooner than later.”

Earlier this month, Wallen took to the stage to headline a fundraising concert that pulled in $725,000 to support The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund alongside Dierks Bentley, HARDY, cole Swindell, and others. The new run of shows was announced on the heels of that successful first foray back into the spotlight, and the response seems clear that Morgan Wallen is back, at least among his core group of fans for this limited run of performances.

Morgan Wallen Fall 2021 Dates

Oct. 23 – Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Alabama

Oct. 30 – Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, Tennessee

Nov. 6 – Coosa Valley Fairgrounds – Rome, Georgia

Nov. 12 – The Grounds – Mobile, Alabama