TicketNetwork Bans Would-Be Reagan Assassin “Redemption” Tickets

TicketNetwork announced last week that it was barring any ticket listings from its marketplace and affiliate websites for performances featuring John Hinckley, Jr. The company informed ticket brokers and other partners via email on Thursday, signed by CEO Don Vaccaro.

Hinckley, 66, attempted to assassinate then-President Ronald Reagan in 1981, shooting him and three others in an attempt to impress actress Jodie Foster. A jury found him not guilty of attempted murder and other charges by reason of insanity, and he has spent the majority of the intervening years confined in psychiatric care. But following his release from confinement in 2016, he sought and recently received permission to release and perform under his own name, and made headlines by selling out a Brooklyn performance scheduled for this summer.

In banning listings for Hinckley’s upcoming shows, Vaccaro stressed that the decision was not politically motivated. “It is an issue of integrity and steering clear of supporting an individual who is trading on notoriety gained through an atrocious act,” he says. “We understand that not all in the entertainment industry will share our views on this. We also know that others will take a different approach and have no issues with marketing and profiting from tickets to these events if the demand is there. For us, the potential money to be made is not worth it.”

Currently, there is only one performance scheduled on what Hinckley is calling his “Redemption Tour,” on July 8 at Brooklyn’s Market Hotel. Two other shows – one in Chicago and another in Hamden, Connecticut, were announced but then subsequently cancelled.

The full message from TicketNetwork regarding its banning of Hinckley’s tour dates is included below: