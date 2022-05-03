Harry Styles Announces One-Night NY Album Release Concert

Harry Styles announced plans to perform One Night Only in New York, taking the stage at UBS Arena in Belmont Park on May 20....

Harry Styles announced plans to perform One Night Only in New York, taking the stage at UBS Arena in Belmont Park on May 20. The performance will celebrate the release of the singer’s new album Harry’s House, which is scheduled to drop that day.

Harry’s House Live From New York. May 20th. pic.twitter.com/Mx4ZkbCdb3 — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 2, 2022

Tickets for Harry Styles One Night Only in New York are priced at just $25 each inclusive of all fees, and go on sale this week. Access is reportedly going to be strictly limited to those who register for purchase through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. One tier of the “verified” program is restricted to American Express cardmembers, with non-AMEX cardmembers able to register for a separate “verified” sale. Registration for both is open now and closes on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. (eastern). For those who are selected for the AMEX presale, tickets will be on sale Thursday, May 5 at 9 a.m. For non-AMEX fans, the general presale kicks off at noon the same day.

Click here for the Harry Styles Verified Fan sign-up.

There are no plans to make any tickets available to the general public – all tickets will be allocated to those who receive a code through the Verified Fan system, including held-back tickets that are dripped out between the initial sale and the show three weeks later. This is a tactic that is becoming increasingly common, as artists are putting their entire ticket inventory behind the “verified” wall, and using the implied scarcity to charge sky-high prices using demand-driven “platinum” prices in many instances. It is unclear if there will be platinum tickets for this performance, or if all tickets will be priced at $25 each.

Styles performed a sold-out run of Love On Tour shows in North America beginning in September 2021, including the opening show at UBS Arena. He is taking the the tour worldwide beginning with a June 11 show in Scotland. He recently played as one of the headliners at Coachella, performing in front of more than 100,000 on April 15 and 22. The debut single from Harry’s House, “As It Was” dropped at the end of March.

Harry Styles Upcoming Tour Dates

MAY 20, 2022 – UBS ARENA | BELMONT, NY

JUN 11, 2022 – IBROX STADIUM | GLASGOW, UK

JUN 15, 2022 – EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD | MANCHESTER, UK

JUN 16, 2022 – EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD | MANCHESTER, UK

JUN 18, 2022 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 19, 2022 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 22, 2022 – AVIVA STADIUM | DUBLIN, IRELAND

JUN 26, 2022 – VOLKSPARKSTADION | HAMBURG, GERMANY

JUN 29, 2022 – TELE2 ARENA | STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

JUL 1, 2022 – TELENOR ARENA | OSLO, NORWAY

JUL 3, 2022 – ROYAL ARENA | COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

JUL 5, 2022 – ACCOR ARENA | PARIS, FRANCE

JUL 7, 2022 – SPORTPALEIS | ANTWERP, BELGIUM

JUL 9, 2022 – ZIGGO DOME | AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

JUL 11, 2022 – OLYMPIAHALLE | MUNICH, GERMANY

JUL 13, 2022 – BUDAPEST ARENA | BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

JUL 15, 2022 – O2 ARENA | PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

JUL 16, 2022 – STADTHALLE | VIENNA, AUSTRIA

JUL 18, 2022 – TAURON ARENA KRAKOW | KRAKÓW, POLAND

JUL 20, 2022 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA | BERLIN, GERMANY

JUL 22, 2022 – LANXESS ARENA | COLOGNE, GERMANY

JUL 25, 2022 – UNIPOL ARENA | BOLOGNA, ITALY

JUL 26, 2022 – PALA ALPITOUR | TURIN, ITALY

JUL 29, 2022 – WIZINK CENTER | MADRID, SPAIN

JUL 31, 2022 – ALTICE ARENA | LISBON, PORTUGAL

NOV 20, 2022 – ARENA VFG | GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

NOV 22, 2022 – ARENA MONTERREY | MONTERREY, N.L.

NOV 24, 2022 – FORO SOL | MEXICO CITY, CDMX

NOV 25, 2022 – FORO SOL | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

NOV 27, 2022 – PARQUE SALITRE MAGICO | BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA

NOV 29, 2022 – JOCKEY CLUB | LIMA, PERU

DEC 1, 2022 – ESTADIO BICENTENARIO LA FLORIDA | SANTIAGO, CHILE

DEC 3, 2022 – ESTADIO RIVER PLATE | BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

DEC 4, 2022 – ESTADIO RIVER PLATE | BUENOS AIRES, BUENOS AIRES

DEC 6, 2022 – ALLIANZ PARQUE | SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

DEC 8, 2022 –AREA EXTERNA DA JEUNESSE ARENA | RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

DEC 10, 2022 –PEDREIRA PAULO LEMINSKI | CURITIBA, BRAZIL

FEB 20, 2023 –HBF PARK | PERTH, AUSTRALIA

FEB 24, 2023 –MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

FEB 25, 2023 – MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, VIC

FEB 28, 2023 – METRICON STADIUM | GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA

MAR 3, 2023 – ACCOR STADIUM | SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

MAR 4, 2023 – ACCOR STADIUM | SYDNEY, NSW

MAR 7, 2023 – MT SMART STADIUM | AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND