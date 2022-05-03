Harry Styles Announces One-Night NY Album Release Concert
Harry Styles announced plans to perform One Night Only in New York, taking the stage at UBS Arena in Belmont Park on May 20. The performance will celebrate the release of the singer’s new album Harry’s House, which is scheduled to drop that day.
Harry’s House Live From New York. May 20th. pic.twitter.com/Mx4ZkbCdb3
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 2, 2022
Tickets for Harry Styles One Night Only in New York are priced at just $25 each inclusive of all fees, and go on sale this week. Access is reportedly going to be strictly limited to those who register for purchase through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. One tier of the “verified” program is restricted to American Express cardmembers, with non-AMEX cardmembers able to register for a separate “verified” sale. Registration for both is open now and closes on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. (eastern). For those who are selected for the AMEX presale, tickets will be on sale Thursday, May 5 at 9 a.m. For non-AMEX fans, the general presale kicks off at noon the same day.
Click here for the Harry Styles Verified Fan sign-up.
There are no plans to make any tickets available to the general public – all tickets will be allocated to those who receive a code through the Verified Fan system, including held-back tickets that are dripped out between the initial sale and the show three weeks later. This is a tactic that is becoming increasingly common, as artists are putting their entire ticket inventory behind the “verified” wall, and using the implied scarcity to charge sky-high prices using demand-driven “platinum” prices in many instances. It is unclear if there will be platinum tickets for this performance, or if all tickets will be priced at $25 each.
Styles performed a sold-out run of Love On Tour shows in North America beginning in September 2021, including the opening show at UBS Arena. He is taking the the tour worldwide beginning with a June 11 show in Scotland. He recently played as one of the headliners at Coachella, performing in front of more than 100,000 on April 15 and 22. The debut single from Harry’s House, “As It Was” dropped at the end of March.
Harry Styles Upcoming Tour Dates
MAY 20, 2022 – UBS ARENA | BELMONT, NY
JUN 11, 2022 – IBROX STADIUM | GLASGOW, UK
JUN 15, 2022 – EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD | MANCHESTER, UK
JUN 16, 2022 – EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD | MANCHESTER, UK
JUN 18, 2022 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK
JUN 19, 2022 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK
JUN 22, 2022 – AVIVA STADIUM | DUBLIN, IRELAND
JUN 26, 2022 – VOLKSPARKSTADION | HAMBURG, GERMANY
JUN 29, 2022 – TELE2 ARENA | STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN
JUL 1, 2022 – TELENOR ARENA | OSLO, NORWAY
JUL 3, 2022 – ROYAL ARENA | COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
JUL 5, 2022 – ACCOR ARENA | PARIS, FRANCE
JUL 7, 2022 – SPORTPALEIS | ANTWERP, BELGIUM
JUL 9, 2022 – ZIGGO DOME | AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
JUL 11, 2022 – OLYMPIAHALLE | MUNICH, GERMANY
JUL 13, 2022 – BUDAPEST ARENA | BUDAPEST, HUNGARY
JUL 15, 2022 – O2 ARENA | PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
JUL 16, 2022 – STADTHALLE | VIENNA, AUSTRIA
JUL 18, 2022 – TAURON ARENA KRAKOW | KRAKÓW, POLAND
JUL 20, 2022 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA | BERLIN, GERMANY
JUL 22, 2022 – LANXESS ARENA | COLOGNE, GERMANY
JUL 25, 2022 – UNIPOL ARENA | BOLOGNA, ITALY
JUL 26, 2022 – PALA ALPITOUR | TURIN, ITALY
JUL 29, 2022 – WIZINK CENTER | MADRID, SPAIN
JUL 31, 2022 – ALTICE ARENA | LISBON, PORTUGAL
NOV 20, 2022 – ARENA VFG | GUADALAJARA, MEXICO
NOV 22, 2022 – ARENA MONTERREY | MONTERREY, N.L.
NOV 24, 2022 – FORO SOL | MEXICO CITY, CDMX
NOV 25, 2022 – FORO SOL | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
NOV 27, 2022 – PARQUE SALITRE MAGICO | BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA
NOV 29, 2022 – JOCKEY CLUB | LIMA, PERU
DEC 1, 2022 – ESTADIO BICENTENARIO LA FLORIDA | SANTIAGO, CHILE
DEC 3, 2022 – ESTADIO RIVER PLATE | BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA
DEC 4, 2022 – ESTADIO RIVER PLATE | BUENOS AIRES, BUENOS AIRES
DEC 6, 2022 – ALLIANZ PARQUE | SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL
DEC 8, 2022 –AREA EXTERNA DA JEUNESSE ARENA | RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
DEC 10, 2022 –PEDREIRA PAULO LEMINSKI | CURITIBA, BRAZIL
FEB 20, 2023 –HBF PARK | PERTH, AUSTRALIA
FEB 24, 2023 –MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
FEB 25, 2023 – MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, VIC
FEB 28, 2023 – METRICON STADIUM | GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA
MAR 3, 2023 – ACCOR STADIUM | SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
MAR 4, 2023 – ACCOR STADIUM | SYDNEY, NSW
MAR 7, 2023 – MT SMART STADIUM | AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND
