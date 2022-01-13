Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye Announced as Coachella 2022 Headliners
Coachella dropped its 2022 lineup on Wednesday night, naming Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye as its headlining performers for April. The festival is scheduled for April in California, and expected to be run at full capacity with over 100,000 in attendance after COVID dashed both the 2020 and 2021 plans.
Harry Styles will be the headliner for the Friday lineup, on both April 15 and 22. Billie Eilish anchors Saturday bills on April 16 and 23, and Ye (aka Kanye West) is the Sunday topper, on April 17 and 24.
Swedish House Mafia is also prominently featured on the Coachella lineup, with has more than 100 acts in total planned for its back-to-back weekends. Other highlights include Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis The Child and Baby Keem on Friday, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Giveon, and Anitta on Saturday, and Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Krol G, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MS, and Fatboy Slim on Sunday.
Those who held on to their tickets for the planned 2020 and 2021 shows will be able to use them for the 2022 event under current plans. There is a presale for the second weekend beginning Friday at 10 a.m., Pacific. The first weekend presale is already sold out (presumably from holdover tickets).
YAY!
Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M
— Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022
Initially, promoter Goldenvoice had hopes of retaining its planned 2020 headliners for the festival’s return, but none of the three – Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, or Frank Ocean – are on the 2022 bill.
The complete Coachella lineup in ABC order is as follows:
- 100 gecs
- 21 Savage
- Adam Port
- Alaina Castillo
- Alec Benjamin
- Ali Gatie
- Altın Gün
- Amber Mark
- AMÉMÉ
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Anitta
- ANNA
- Ari Lennox
- Arlo Parks
- Arooj Aftab
- ARTBAT
- Baby Keem
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Banda MS
- beabadoobee
- Beach Bunny
- Beach Goons
- Bedouin
- Belly
- Big Sean
- Billie Eilish
- Bishop Briggs
- Black Coffee
- black midi
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Caribou
- Cariño
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Caroline Polachek
- Channel Tres
- Chelsea Cutler
- Chicano Batman
- Chris Liebing
- City Girls
- Code Orange
- Cole Knight
- Conan Gray
- Cordae
- Crumb
- Cuco
- Current Joys
- Damian Lazarus
- Daniel Caesar
- Danny Elfman
- Daphni
- Dave
- Dear Humans
- Denzel Curry
- Disclosure
- Dixon
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Koze
- DJ Lord
- Doja Cat
- Dom Dolla
- Duck Sauce
- Duke Dumont
- Ed Maverick
- Ela Minus
- Emo Nite
- Emotional Oranges
- EPIK HIGH
- EYEDRESS
- Fatboy Slim
- 88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER
- FINNEAS
- Floating Points
- Flume
- Fred again..
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
- GG Magree
- girl in red
- Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
- Giveon
- Griselda
- Grupo Firme
- Harry Styles
- Hayden James
- Holly Humberstone
- Hot Chip
- IDLES
- Inner Wave
- Isaiah Rashad
- J.I.D
- Jamie xx
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jayda G
- Jean Dawson
- Jessie Reyez
- John Summit
- Joji
- Karol G
- Kim Petras
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- Koffee
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- L’Impératrice
- Lane 8
- Lawrence
- Layla Benitez
- Lil Baby
- Logic1000
- Lost Kings
- Louis The Child
- Luttrell
- Madeon
- Maggie Rogers
- Måneskin
- Mannequin Pussy
- Mariah the Scientist
- Masego
- Maxo Kream
- Megan Thee Stallion
- MEUTE
- Miane
- Michael Bibi
- MIKA
- Molchat Doma
- Natanael Cano
- Nathy Peluso
- Nicki Nicole
- NIKI
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Olivia O’Brien
- Omar Apollo
- Orville Peck
- Pabllo Vittar
- Paco Osuna
- Peggy Gou
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Pink Sweat$
- Princess Nokia
- PUP
- Purple Disco Machine
- Raveena
- Rich Brian
- Richie Hawtin
- Rina Sawayama
- Role Model
- Run The Jewels
- Sama’ Abdulhadi
- Sampa The Great
- Satori
- Skegss
- SLANDER
- slowthai
- Snoh Aalegra
- SOHMI
- Solomun
- Spiritualized
- Steve Lacy
- Still Woozy
- Stromae
- Surf Curse
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tchami
- The Avalanches
- The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon
- The Chats
- The Hu
- The Marías
- The Martinez Brothers
- The Regrettes
- TOKiMONSTA
- Turnstile
- Viagra Boys
- Vince Staples
- VNSSA
- Wallows
- Whipped Cream
- Yard Act
- Ye
- Yola
