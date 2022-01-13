Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye Announced as Coachella 2022 Headliners

Coachella dropped its 2022 lineup on Wednesday night, naming Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye as its headlining performers for April. The festival is...

Coachella dropped its 2022 lineup on Wednesday night, naming Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye as its headlining performers for April. The festival is scheduled for April in California, and expected to be run at full capacity with over 100,000 in attendance after COVID dashed both the 2020 and 2021 plans.

Harry Styles will be the headliner for the Friday lineup, on both April 15 and 22. Billie Eilish anchors Saturday bills on April 16 and 23, and Ye (aka Kanye West) is the Sunday topper, on April 17 and 24.

Swedish House Mafia is also prominently featured on the Coachella lineup, with has more than 100 acts in total planned for its back-to-back weekends. Other highlights include Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis The Child and Baby Keem on Friday, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Giveon, and Anitta on Saturday, and Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Krol G, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MS, and Fatboy Slim on Sunday.

Those who held on to their tickets for the planned 2020 and 2021 shows will be able to use them for the 2022 event under current plans. There is a presale for the second weekend beginning Friday at 10 a.m., Pacific. The first weekend presale is already sold out (presumably from holdover tickets).

YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

Initially, promoter Goldenvoice had hopes of retaining its planned 2020 headliners for the festival’s return, but none of the three – Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, or Frank Ocean – are on the 2022 bill.

The complete Coachella lineup in ABC order is as follows: