NFL Plans Five International Series Games for 2022

With its full schedule set to be announced this month, the National Football League got a head-start on things with the revealing of its...

With its full schedule set to be announced this month, the National Football League got a head-start on things with the revealing of its international slate of contests for the 2022 season. Five games will take place outside the United States, including three in London, one in Mexico City, and – for the first time ever – one in Germany.

No team is scheduled for more than one International Series contest, with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos added to the list of participants for the upcoming season. The first five teams – 2020 Super Bowl Champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Green Bay Packers – were announced back in February.

NFL International Series Schedule 2022

October 2: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

October 9: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

October 30: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London)

November 13: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Allianz Arena, Munich)

November 21: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City)

Green Bay is the last of the 32 NFL franchises to play in an International Series game, taking on the Giants on October 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The top overall seed in the 2021 playoffs, the Packers will be taking on a New York franchise under a new head coach in Brian Daboll.

Minnesota and New Orleans will open the International Series slate on October 2, also taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur’s pitch in London. Both teams are led by new head coaches in 2022.

The third London contest is scheduled for October 30 at Wembley Stadium, featuring the Denver Broncos taking on the Jaguars. Jacksonville is the most “seasoned” team in international competition, making its ninth trip to the U.K.

Led by retired-then-unretired QB Tom Brady, the Buccaneers will take on the Seahawks in that first German contest on November 13. That game is scheduled to take place at Allianz Arena in Munich, which is home to the famed FC Bayern Munich. Currently, there are plans for at least years worth of games in the country, alternating between Munich and Frankfurt.

The final game of the international slate will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, with both teams hoping to return to the playoffs after being knocked out by eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles last year.

The full 2022 NFL schedule is expected to be released on May 12.

NFL Ticket Links

NFL tickets at Ticketmaster

NFL tickets at SeatGeek

NFL tickets at StubHub

NFL tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

NFL tickets at TicketSmarter

NFL tickets at Vivid Seats