K-Pop’s Stray Kids Add To Tour Dates After Rapid Sellout, Fan Complaints
Industry May 4, 2022 Dave Clark 0
After the rapid sell-out of the first announced dates of their upcoming MANIAC tour, Stray Kids have added an additional three days in July. Stray Kids had already added second shows in both Newark, NJ and Los Angeles, California, which quickly sold out as well. The new shows added are a second show at Seattle’s Climate Change Arena on Friday, July 15, and two shows at Anaheim’s Honda Center on July 19 and 20.
Tickets for the newly announced Stray Kids shows are on sale beginning Monday, May 9 at 3 p.m. local time to the venues – both located in the Pacific time zone. They bring the U.S. run for the K-Pop group to 12 shows, beginning on June 28 in New Jersey and featuring stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth, L.A., and Oakland in addition to the Seattle and Anaheim shows on sale next week.
Stray Kids fans expressed a number of frustrations related to the initial ticket sales for the MANIAC tour dates, lamenting long wait lines, large chunks of tickets being immediately posted for resale, and the outrageous prices that Ticketmaster was trying to surge the event to using its “platinum” ticket pricing when demand was high.
the fact ticketmaster is selling $120 tickets for $3250 based on “demand” to make it “fair for the most passionate fans” is so beyond fucked up.
trying to tell people who would die for these boys that they “aren’t passionate enough” because they don’t have $3000 to burn is FUCKED
— stan mayfly ☻ (@sunnyhyunnie) April 22, 2022
every “official platinum” ticket you see is ticketmaster themselves selling the tickets for a higher price due to demand 😭 do NOT buy ANY platinum tickets and the price will lower when they see that no one is buying them
— ☻ katie 🌘 d-67 (@channietreks) April 22, 2022
“the goal is to give the most passionate fans fair and safe access to the best tickets” you mean the most passionate fans with the most money that you can milk out of them??? this company lacks any form of integrity pic.twitter.com/EplXG1xV9j
— ☻ katie 🌘 d-67 (@channietreks) April 22, 2022
Given the demand seen in the initial onesale, plus the rapid sellout of the first two additional shows, it is likely that Monday will see similar frustrations and surge “platinum” pricing for those looking to get in on this new set of Stray Kids shows for sale.
The eight-member South Korean group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N saw the music video for ODDINARY rack up more than 5 million views on YouTube within ten hours of its launch, crossing 50 million viewers in two weeks. They are part of a rising tide of K-Pop groups gaining traction outside of their traditional market in Korea, as BTS paved the way.
Stray Kids Ticket Links
Stray Kids tickets at Ticketmaster
Stray Kids tickets at AXS
Stray Kids tickets at Event Tickets Center
Stray Kids tickets at SeatGeek
Stray Kids tickets at StubHub
Stray Kids tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Stray Kids tickets at TicketSmarter
Stray Kids tickets at Vivid Seats
Stray Kids MANIAC World Tour – U.S. Dates
Newly Added Dates in Bold
Tue Jun 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Jun 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Jul 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Jul 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Jul 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Jul 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Jul 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Jul 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jul 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Wed Jul 20 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.