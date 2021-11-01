Harry Styles to Help Open UBS Arena in New York November 28

Harry Styles will serve as the grand opening concert for the new UBS Arena in New York, closing out his Love On Tour run...

Harry Styles will serve as the grand opening concert for the new UBS Arena in New York, closing out his Love On Tour run on November 28. The announcement of the performance came just prior to the singer’s “Harryween” shows over the weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for Harry Styles at UBS Arena are on sale to the general public November 5. Prior to that, the singer is holding a presale powered by the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system, which requires users to pre-verify their interest in a show, and doles out codes for access, often gauging price points based on how many fans are registered. Harry Styles UBS Arena Verified Fan Registration Link.

Registration for the presale is open until Tuesday, November 2 at 12 PM (eastern). Those who are chosen will be informed by the evening of November 3, with the presale itself taking place on Thursday, November 4.

UBS Arena is in its final preparation for opening, located in Belmont, New York. It is one of several venues opening in the next two years under the stewardship of the Oak View Group, which recently opened Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and will soon open Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Its main function will be as the home of the New York Islanders, who are scheduled to play their first home game in the building on November 20 after an extended season-opening road trip.

“Cannot wait to host the hottest artist in the world with one of the worlds best new Arena’s,” reads a tweet from Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke posted in response to the announcement of the show from Harry Styles’ account. “It’s going to be one of the most memorable nights of@music ever in New York for the final night of Harry’s North American tour. See everyone at UBS Arena.”

Other events in late 2021 at UBS Arena include a WWE Monday Night Raw show on November 29, a December 4 concert by Eric Church, a Genesis concert on December 10, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 18.

Remaining dates on the Harry Styles Love on Tour calendar include stops this week in Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum), Tacoma (Tacoma Dome) and Portland (Moda Center).