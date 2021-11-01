The Fugees 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour Postponed to 2022

The Fugees announced that their upcoming tour would be postponed to 2022, in hopes that all cities on the trek would be “fully open.”...

The Fugees announced that their upcoming tour would be postponed to 2022, in hopes that all cities on the trek would be “fully open.” The announcement was made just days before the tour was scheduled to kick off with a show Tuesday at United Center in Chicago.

While the tour is being postponed, the group did promise that additional dates will be added to the tour, which initially only comprised of 12 dates including the group’s appearance during the Global Citizen Festival in September.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” read the announcement, posted to Twitter on Friday. “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates!”

Fugees had initially announced the reunion and tour dates in late September. The trio of Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean had planned the run as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of its seminal 1996 album The Score. The group hadn’t performed together for over 15 years before coming together for Global Citizen.

While the implication of the “fully open” statement seems to indicate that the band wanted to wait until restrictions were fully removed from performances, some took to twitter to point out that the real culprit for the postponement may be poor sales. Ticket prices for the tour were reportedly high, and screenshots of the seating charts for some of the performances showed a large number of unsold seats, including for the Chicago show that was just days away from the postponement.

Maybe just be honest and admit you aren’t selling tickets like you thought, cause you can’t hide less than stellar ticket sales like this no matter how hard your try. pic.twitter.com/BOeANpQQvX — suprefan (@suprefan) October 29, 2021

Updated dates for the existing tour stops or any new planned shows have not yet been announced as of Monday afternoon.

The Fugees Tour 2021 – Original Dates

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

TBD – Nigeria – TBD

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – TBD