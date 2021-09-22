Fugees to Launch First Tour in 15 Years Following Global Citizen Appearance

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pris Michel have announced that they will be performing together as the Fugees for the first time in 15...

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pris Michel have announced that they will be performing together as the Fugees for the first time in 15 years and touring for the first time in 25 years, celebrating the anniversary of their hit 1996 album The Score. The tour launches in November and is scheduled to hit 12 cities.

The tour will follow the trio’s performance Wednesday in New York as part of the Global Citizen Live event, which showcases numerous musical luminaries in a worldwide concert and fundraiser. Dates scheduled include a November run through several U.S. cities, followed by shows in Paris, London, Nigeria and Ghana in December.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” says singer Lauryn Hill in a statement issued concurrently with the tour announcement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” says Wycleff Jean. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The tour will be produced by Live Nation, and includes stops in Chicago, LA, Miami, Newark, and Washington D.C. The tour will reportedly have some measure of philanthropic initiatives related to its operation, partnering with Global Citizen.

Fugees tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM.

The Fugees Tour 2021

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – TBD

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

TBD – Nigeria – TBD

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – TBD