Kenny Chesney Adds Dates, Supporting Acts for 2022 Tour

Kenny Chesney has added dates to his return to the stage in 2022, ramping up excitement for the return of “No Shoes Nation.” Existing tour stops, which had been postponed due to COVID and then again by the slow return of full scale live events, have seen the addition of new stops to make the total arena show count 21.

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” Chesney says. ” “My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.”

Tickets for the new shows are on sale to the general public beginning on November 12. Presale for American Express card members are available beginning Wednesday, November 3. Those who purchased tickets to his previously scheduled shows that had been pushed due to COVID had the ability to retain their original tickets and seat locations for the new performances, and tickets continue to be available for those performances.

The new stops are on April 30th at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and August 18 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The existing 19 shows are getting “five day party pricing,” which discounts certain seating areas to make it easier for fans to afford tickets to multiple stops on the run – available through November 5.

Also new are the support acts that will be joining Chesney on the run, which begins in Florida in April and continues through the summer before a two-night run at Gillette Stadium in late August. Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce are on the bill, though some shows are without one of the supporting acts.

“Putting this line-up together has been awesome,” Chesney says. “We’ve got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion – it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! – and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”

Kenny Chesney Here And Now 2022 Tour Stadium Shows

with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion & Carly Pearce

April 23 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla. April 30* Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C. May 7 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo. May 14 American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis. May 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga. May 28 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn. June 4 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas June 11 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa. June 18 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa. June 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill. July 2 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo. July 9*** Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont. July 16 Lumen Field Seattle, Wash. July 23 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif. July 30 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo. Aug. 6 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn. Aug. 13 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J. Aug. 18** Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, Ohio Aug. 20 Ford Field Detroit, Mich. Aug. 26 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. Aug. 27 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.

* American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov 3 at 10 a.m. ET before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

** On sale information TBA; Old Dominion will not be on this date.

*** Dan + Shay will not be on this date.